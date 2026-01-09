Results Archive
Anaheim 1 Injury Report: Jett Lawrence, Shimoda Out; Barcia In

January 9, 2026, 10:00am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The 2026 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is set to get started this Saturday night in Anaheim. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Collarbone | In

Barcia broke his collarbone while testing during the off-season. He underwent surgery and is planning on racing at A1.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence crashed while preparing for the season and fractured his right ankle/foot. He’s out for at least three months.

Jordon Smith – Shoulder | Out

Smith is scheduled to return to racing somewhere around round seven (Arlington) after having shoulder surgery to deal with an injury sustained at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Austin Forkner will debut Triumph’s 450 at A1 in place of Smith.

Anaheim 1 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

250SX

Julien Beaumer – Back | Out

Beaumer sustained a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra last year in Concord. He’s out for supercross in 2026.

Lux Turner – Wrists | In

Turner fractured his right wrist and sprained his left while racing in Australia. He’s healed up and is planning on racing on Saturday.

Jo Shimoda – Back | Out

Shimoda crashed in late November, fracturing and displacing two vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck. He’s had surgery and his spinal column is uninjured, and he has full movement and feeling. He’s out for the immediate future. 

