Seriously, each of those three must feel like they can beat the other two. Because they’ve each done it! You could hook a lie detector test to each and ask, “is this title yours?” and probably not hear a peep out of the machine when they answer with “yes.” Rare is it that a trio can be this evenly matched. They all can make a case. Here’s a sample:

Webb: If it’s a 17-round slugfest, he knows how to manage it better than anyone. Just look at that number on his bike as proof. Sexton is a shiny toy, packing physical gifts and speed that Coop (has pretty much admitted) he can’t match. But consider that Webb beat Sexton in points last year and in 2024, and was ahead of him in points in 2023 until he crashed trying to battle Tomac with three rounds to go. If you’re Webb, you can say Sexton hasn’t truly out pointed you in 17 rounds, and it’s not going to start now. Plus, everyone else is either just a little older (Tomac, Jason Anderson, Roczen, etc.) or not quite ready to make the leap to supercross champion yet (Hunter Lawrence, etc.). He would have a fair point for thinking this.

There’s a chance it doesn’t work, though. After not changing anything on his bike the last two years, Coop has to develop a new frame on his 2026 Yamaha YZ450F. Also, his previous title defenses haven’t been good. In the pre-season, Webb said the bike thing will take some work but being motivated to win another title is not a problem. He is fired up.

Sexton: Okay, Webb held Sexton at bay last year through brilliant execution, but Chase can easily make the case that he’s still learning and improving each year. Maybe this year Chase is even faster, or more consistent, or basically beats himself less. He’s got a new bike with Monster Energy Kawasaki, and maybe that could take him to another level. Last year, that was last year. This year will be different. He would have a fair point for thinking this.

There’s a chance it doesn’t work, though. Maybe Sexton is basically still prone to those points-robbing mistakes or maybe the Kawi isn’t the cure. We’ll see.