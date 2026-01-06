It’s Anaheim week, and it’s on. Unleash the annual #deepfield and anyone-can-win talk and “this is the year literally 10 guys can win.” We do it every year, and the feeling is as exciting as Christmas morning. But you don’t always get the gifts you want for Christmas, and some years are better than others. This year, though, is unique in its real promise of unpredictability. Jett Lawrence is out with a foot injury, and that has moved the pendulum….right back to where it was before Lawrence showed up. And those were some great title fights.
Such as…last year. When Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton went toe-to-toe and ended up just three points apart after 17 rounds. The 2025 season lost some oxygen due to a rash of injuries, but if the hope is to see a close points chase, the Webb/Sexton tandem delivered.
Lawrence won the title with a little room to spare in 2024 (Webb kept it close enough to at least push the title clincher down to the final round). Then you have 2023, where Webb, Sexton, and Eli Tomac traded blows. Wait, that’s the pattern right there. Webb. Sexton. Tomac. They have waged some epic duels, and they’re still here, ready to do it again. There are others that can win the title, or at least feel like they have a shot, but the odds certainly tilt to the guys who have consistently outpointed the rest. Is this the year Hunter Lawrence joins the sharpest end of the 450 supercross pack? Is Ken Roczen working on a dream season? There are other contenders, but even if it does come down to the standard trio, it will be awesome.
Seriously, each of those three must feel like they can beat the other two. Because they’ve each done it! You could hook a lie detector test to each and ask, “is this title yours?” and probably not hear a peep out of the machine when they answer with “yes.” Rare is it that a trio can be this evenly matched. They all can make a case. Here’s a sample:
Webb: If it’s a 17-round slugfest, he knows how to manage it better than anyone. Just look at that number on his bike as proof. Sexton is a shiny toy, packing physical gifts and speed that Coop (has pretty much admitted) he can’t match. But consider that Webb beat Sexton in points last year and in 2024, and was ahead of him in points in 2023 until he crashed trying to battle Tomac with three rounds to go. If you’re Webb, you can say Sexton hasn’t truly out pointed you in 17 rounds, and it’s not going to start now. Plus, everyone else is either just a little older (Tomac, Jason Anderson, Roczen, etc.) or not quite ready to make the leap to supercross champion yet (Hunter Lawrence, etc.). He would have a fair point for thinking this.
There’s a chance it doesn’t work, though. After not changing anything on his bike the last two years, Coop has to develop a new frame on his 2026 Yamaha YZ450F. Also, his previous title defenses haven’t been good. In the pre-season, Webb said the bike thing will take some work but being motivated to win another title is not a problem. He is fired up.
Sexton: Okay, Webb held Sexton at bay last year through brilliant execution, but Chase can easily make the case that he’s still learning and improving each year. Maybe this year Chase is even faster, or more consistent, or basically beats himself less. He’s got a new bike with Monster Energy Kawasaki, and maybe that could take him to another level. Last year, that was last year. This year will be different. He would have a fair point for thinking this.
There’s a chance it doesn’t work, though. Maybe Sexton is basically still prone to those points-robbing mistakes or maybe the Kawi isn’t the cure. We’ll see.
Tomac: First of all, it’s great that Eli Tomac is even racing considering last year was marked as the farewell tour. Even better, it’s not impossible to dream of Tomac winning the darned Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Again, he’s bested Webb and Sexton before, and if you’re Eli, you’re telling yourself you had them handled on speed last year if not for a freak leg injury. That might be true! Eli is now adjusting to a Red Bull KTM, which could be either a bad thing or a good thing. Even if it’s just a same-thing-as-before-thing, though, he has as good a shot as anyone.
There’s a chance it doesn’t work, though. Maybe Eli and the KTM don’t get along. Maybe age finally catches up to him. Maybe Eli is just destined to have freak supercross injuries each year. We’ll see. But it should be fun to watch.
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveJanuary 10 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveJanuary 10 - 1:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- Anaheim 1 Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
-