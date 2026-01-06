Results Archive
Photo Gallery: Kevin Moranz Racing 2026 Team Photoshoot

January 6, 2026, 4:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Kevin Moranz Racing has two riders for the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship: Kevin Moranz himself and Grant Harlan.

Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through the team photo shoot. All photos courtesy of Kevin Moranz Racing.

Make sure to click the images to view them full screen.

The Riders

450SMX

#62 Grant Harlan
#78 Kevin Moranz

  • #62 Grant Harlan
    #62 Grant Harlan
  • #78 Kevin Moranz
    #78 Kevin Moranz
  • #62 Grant Harlan and #78 Kevin Moranz
    #62 Grant Harlan and #78 Kevin Moranz

The Riders in Action

#78 Kevin Moranz

  • DSC03879
    DSC03879
  • DSC03909
    DSC03909
  • DSC03990
    DSC03990
  • DSC04011
    DSC04011
  • DSC04084
    DSC04084
  • DSC04091
    DSC04091
  • DSC04199
    DSC04199
  • DSC04353
    DSC04353
  • DSC04389
    DSC04389
  • DSC04401
    DSC04401
  • DSC04408
    DSC04408
  • DSC04421
    DSC04421
  • DSC04427
    DSC04427
  • DSC04456
    DSC04456
  • DSC04468
    DSC04468
  • DSC04474
    DSC04474
  • DSC04493
    DSC04493
  • DSC04522
    DSC04522
  • DSC04549
    DSC04549
  • DSC04586
    DSC04586
  • DSC04670
    DSC04670
  • DSC04764
    DSC04764
  • DSC04891
    DSC04891
  • DSC04960
    DSC04960
  • DSC04969
    DSC04969
  • DSC05008
    DSC05008
  • DSC05062
    DSC05062
  • DSC05156
    DSC05156
  • DSC05198
    DSC05198
  • DSC05218
    DSC05218
  • DSC05240
    DSC05240
  • DSC05249
    DSC05249
  • DSC05267
    DSC05267
  • DSC05271
    DSC05271
  • DSC05275
    DSC05275
  • DSC05297
    DSC05297
  • DSC05303
    DSC05303
  • DSC05421
    DSC05421
  • DSC05437
    DSC05437
  • DSC05448
    DSC05448
  • DSC05461
    DSC05461
  • DSC05477
    DSC05477
  • DSC05506
    DSC05506
  • DSC05516
    DSC05516

The Bikes

  • 049A0552
    049A0552
  • 049A0556
    049A0556
  • 049A0706
    049A0706
  • 049A0711
    049A0711
  • 049A0712
    049A0712
  • 049A0718
    049A0718
  • 049A0720
    049A0720
  • 049A0722
    049A0722
  • 049A0723
    049A0723
  • 049A0725
    049A0725
  • 049A0303
    049A0303
  • 049A0016
    049A0016
  • 049A0020
    049A0020
  • 049A0030
    049A0030
  • 049A0034
    049A0034
  • 049A0038
    049A0038
  • 049A0043
    049A0043
  • 049A0044
    049A0044
  • 049A0049
    049A0049
  • 049A0051
    049A0051
  • 049A0054
    049A0054
  • 049A0055
    049A0055
  • 049A0057
    049A0057
  • 049A0064
    049A0064
  • 049A0066
    049A0066
  • 049A0069
    049A0069
  • 049A0076
    049A0076
  • 049A0114
    049A0114
  • 049A0116
    049A0116
  • 049A0147
    049A0147
  • 049A0140
    049A0140
  • 049A0097
    049A0097
  • 049A0096
    049A0096

The Team

  • 049A0315
    049A0315
  • 049A0569
    049A0569
  • 049A0576
    049A0576
  • 049A0597
    049A0597
  • 049A0601
    049A0601
  • 049A0605
    049A0605
  • 049A0610
    049A0610
  • 049A0611
    049A0611
  • 049A0614
    049A0614
  • 049A0618
    049A0618
  • 049A0620
    049A0620
  • 049A0624
    049A0624
  • 049A0628
    049A0628
  • 049A0631
    049A0631
  • 049A0653
    049A0653
  • 049A0692
    049A0692
  • 049A0696
    049A0696
  • 049A0783
    049A0783
  • 049A0785
    049A0785
  • 049A0787
    049A0787
  • 049A0789
    049A0789
  • 049A0791
    049A0791
  • 049A0794
    049A0794
  • 049A0795
    049A0795
  • 049A0805
    049A0805
  • 049A0807
    049A0807
