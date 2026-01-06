Kevin Moranz Racing has two riders for the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship: Kevin Moranz himself and Grant Harlan.
Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through the team photo shoot. All photos courtesy of Kevin Moranz Racing.
The Riders
450SMX
#62 Grant Harlan
#78 Kevin Moranz
The Riders in Action
#78 Kevin Moranz
