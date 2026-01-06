American Ricky Brabec Lands Three-Straight Stage Podiums, Moves into Second Overall at Dakar Rally

Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.

Here's the Stage 3 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.

American Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda) nails third-straight Dakar stage podium, moves up to 2nd place o/a

Monster Energy/Honda compatriots Skyler Howes & Preston Campbell shine on Stage 3, Howes top five’s again, moves to 6th o/a in RallyGP; Campbell 3rd in Rally2

ALULA, Saudi Arabia – Tuesday’s devilish 666 km Stage 3 of the 2026 Dakar Rally, run from Yanbu to Alula, Saudi Arabia, was exorcised quite effectively by the Americans as, for the fourth-straight day (Prologue + three stages), Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s Ricky Brabec led compatriots Skyler Howes and Preston Campbell in and out of battle, this time running to an event-best 2nd finish (behind Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally teammate Tosha Schareina) and moving up into 2nd place in the overall timed standings.

Howes was also in top form, guiding his factory Honda CRF450 Rally into a second-straight top five (5th) spot, and moving up the standings ladder as well – into 6th place and well within striking distance of the overall premier RallyGP class podium early on in this two week/13-stage event.

For Brabec, patience and consistency has been the call to order early on at Dakar. The veteran and only American to ever win the great rally seemed energized, though relaxed, and completely confident as he ran lean & mean through FIM’s Stage 3 course that dipped in and out of the Saudi desert, while showing racers its fair share of western U.S.-style rock and hardpack trails.

“The stage was good. I would like to think I’m in the rhythm of the rally, but it’s still a bit early to tell,” said Brabec. “I’m still kind of right where I want to be. I tried by best today to try and catch up to Daniel (Sanders, KTM, the overall RallyGP leader) to try and make up some time, get some of that bonus time.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s only been three days and, like I said, it’s right where I want to be. Times are super close. For the moment we’re going to try and stay in this rhythm and, hopefully, at the end of Dakar we’re doing great.”