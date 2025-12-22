Roczen, Anderson, and Nichols Complete 2026 Suzuki SMX Lineup
The following press release is from Suzuki:
Suzuki charges into the 2026 Supercross season with an impressive lineup featuring Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and Colt Nichols.
Brea, CA – Suzuki Motor USA, LLC and Pipes Motorsports Group are thrilled to unveil their official lineup for the 2026 Supercross season, fielding a trio of elite athletes including Daytona winner Ken Roczen, reigning World Supercross SX1 Champion Jason Anderson, and Colt Nichols—each competing aboard the Suzuki RM-Z450.
With three of the sport’s most accomplished and recognizable riders leading the program, Suzuki heads into the 2026 Supercross season with strong momentum and championship-level aspirations. Building on Roczen’s impressive performances throughout 2025 and in the World Supercross Championship, along with Anderson’s newly secured 2025 World Supercross title, 2026 represents a pivotal year as Suzuki lines up with a proven, competitive roster in the premier class.
Ken Roczen returns to the Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki team for his fourth season on the team and he takes on a new role as Global Brand Ambassador for Suzuki. Roczen has had an impressive run on the Suzuki RM-Z450 including 19 podium finishes, a thrilling victory at Daytona, and two overall wins in the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship, dominating the Buenos Aires opener winning all three main events.
Ken Roczen returns to Supercross competition with Suzuki, carrying momentum, experience, and proven race-winning speed into the 2026 season.
“I am so happy and extremely excited to start the 2026 season with the PMG group, the people that I’ve been with for the last four years, and of course the partnership with Suzuki, " said Roczen. “I think we have a great motorcycle and we have been able to keep making it better and better. I’ve been having a lot of fun practicing on and racing the RM-Z450.”
“We’ve been doing really well lately and I’m looking forward to carrying some of that momentum into the 2026 season. I’m excited to get it going and we have definitely done our work and now it’s time to have some fun and see where we stack up against the competition.”
New to the team for 2026, but not new to the brand, Suzuki is pleased to welcome Jason Anderson back to Suzuki on the Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance RM-Z450.
Anderson, the 2018 AMA Supercross 450SX Champion who began his career as a Team Suzuki amateur in 2003, brings a proven blend of experience and raw talent to the team—and has already showcased his exceptional speed aboard the RM-Z450 winning the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship for Suzuki.
“ I’m excited to get 2026 going with Suzuki again, and have been working really hard with the team to get ready to be on the podium!” said Jason Anderson.
Newly crowned World Supercross Champion Jason Anderson joins Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance Suzuki for the 2026 Supercross season.
Completing the 2026 Suzuki Supercross lineup is proven performer Colt Nichols. Colt had a strong season in 2025 aboard the Suzuki RM-Z450 and is looking forward to racing at the highest level with the Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance team.
Nichols delivered strong and consistent performances throughout the Supercross season and is already showing momentum heading into 2026, earning an overall podium finish aboard his Suzuki RM-Z450 at the final round of the World Supercross Championship during the South African GP in Cape Town.
Colt Nichols enters the 2026 Supercross season with Suzuki following a productive offseason and strong performances in WSX.
“I’m very excited to be back with the HEP Twisted Tea Suzuki team for 2026,” commented Nichols. “ We have a fun team and I really enjoyed working and being around all of these guys. Looking forward to leveling up this year and couldn’t think of a better group to do it with”
Chris Wheeler, Motorsports Manager from Suzuki confirmed the positive mood of the team heading into the 2026 season: “There’s very good energy within our group heading into the 2026 Supercross season. We have a great mix of talent, perspectives, and experience that continues to push the program forward each year. The team is fun, but serious and focused, and we’re seeing improvement across the board—from technical development to communication—which makes the momentum around this program exciting and infectious.”
A multi-time championship winner, Larry Brooks continues to provide a wealth of experience and proven leadership to the program. His talent for matching rider strengths with exceptional Suzuki performance has been critical in the team’s preparation for the 2026 season.
“2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the HEP Suzuki team. We’re thrilled to welcome back Ken Roczen and Colt Nichols, and excited to add Jason Anderson to our team roster,” said Brooks. “That gives us three incredibly strong racers heading into the 2026 Supercross season. As a team, we’re united by a shared goal: giving our absolute best and having fun while doing what we love most—racing motorcycles for a living.”
For the 2026 season, Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group continue their focused commitment to the premier 450-class championship, reinforcing a clear objective: deliver peak performance and compete at the highest level of Supercross.
The team now turns its attention to the season opener on January 10 at Anaheim Stadium, where fans can expect intense, high-level racing as Roczen, Anderson and Nichols line up aboard the Championship winning Suzuki RM-Z450.
Suzuki remains proud of its deep racing heritage and moves forward with a program built on elite rider talent, experienced leadership, and strong technical expertise. With momentum on its side, the 2026 season promises plenty of excitement, and Suzuki invites fans to follow along for another action-packed year.
For the latest team updates, news, and race insights, visit SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/Motocross or HEPMotorsports.com.