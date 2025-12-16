Honda HRC Progressive Confirms Returning Roster for 2026 SMX Season

Racing alongside Jett on another factory CRF450RWE is his brother Hunter Lawrence, who has steadily risen through the premier-class ranks to become one of the sport’s top riders, with four second-place overall series results since he moved up to the 450 class in 2024. The Lawrence brothers have also led Team Australia to the Motocross of Nations wins the past two years, and both are among the favorites to win AMA crowns in 2026.

Honda HRC Progressive’s 250 program once again comprises Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda, both of whom will campaign the factory CRF250RWE. When healthy, Hymas has shown impressive speed over the past year, notching wins in both indoor and outdoor settings. Having fully recovered from ACL surgery performed last summer, the Idaho native will compete in the AMA Supercross 250 West Region.

Shimoda is coming off the best season of his career, having posted race wins in all three AMA series and collected the SuperMotocross 250 championship. Unfortunately, the Japanese native suffered a back injury during the off-season, and his return date is still unknown.

As with Honda HRC Progressive’s rider lineup, the list of key staff members is marked by consistency. Brandon Wilson continues to manage American Honda’s Racing Department, and Lars Lindstrom enters his fifth year as Team Manager, supported by 450 and 250 crew chiefs Grant Hutcheson and Shane Drew, respectively. Christien Ducharme and Cameron Camera continue in their roles spinning wrenches for 450 riders Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, while Thomas Harris and Ben Griffith continue in their roles as 250 mechanics for Hymas and Shimoda.