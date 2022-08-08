Josh Hill Announced As Fourth CDR Rider In FIM World Supercross Championship

The following press release is from SX Global:

Craig Dack Racing (CDR), the longest tenured and most successful team in Australian motocross and supercross history, is excited to announce Josh Hill as the team’s fourth rider competing in the FIM World Supercross Championship’s 2022 “pilot” season.

Hill joins Australia’s Luke Clout (450cc) and Australian Aaron Tanti (250cc) along with fellow American Kyle Chisholm on the CDR Team.

“Competing for Craig Dack Racing on a global stage in the FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship was a historic opportunity too compelling to pass up,” said Hill.

“Craig and the CDR team are going to put all four of us in a great position to compete for podiums every time out. We are going up against the best riders from around the world, so I am really looking forward to the challenge.”

Hill, 33, from Yoncalla, Oregon, turned pro in 2006 and has one career AMA Supercross win and 11 podiums in the premier class. He stepped away from full-time supercross racing due to injury in 2015, but has become a fixture in the freeriding scene, while continuing to race supercross intermittently over the past several years.

“Josh brings valuable experience and an engaging personality to the team,” said Craig Dack, team owner of CDR. “We expect him to be in the hunt for podium performances pretty consistently. He’s a great addition to the team.”