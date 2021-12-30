Maybe it wasn’t exactly the way it was back in 2019, the last time we saw an, um, normal year, but 2021 did produce a 29-round run of races through Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The action was quite good, too, and it proved the endurance of this sport. The world has been rocked quite a bit the last two years, but in the end the focus remains on winning races, both for riders, teams, and more.

We will run through our most popular stories on this website this year in two parts. By the way, we’ve excluded posts with clerical information like race and television schedules, results and points. That stuff is very popular but doesn’t tell the whole story of a season. Below are the stories clicked on most by you, our readers.

See you in 2022!

Let’s continue our countdown of the most popular stories of 2022. Yes, more stuff on Eli Tomac moving to Yamaha!

12. The Conversation: Tomac on Outdoors and His Future:Sometimes timing is everything. Eric Johnson had already penned an interview with Eli Tomac previewing the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign. The next day, the Tomac-to-Yamaha rumor broke. So Eric called Eli back to ask for an update. All Eli could say was: “I can’t really talk about that right now, so no comment.”

Sometimes a no comment is a comment!

11. It’s Official: Team USA Will Not Attend the 2021 Motocross of Nations: Bummer. Team USA looked set to return to the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations with Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, and RJ Hampshire, but when the calendar turned to September and international travel restrictions began to tighten, the AMA announced the squad would not participate in the ’21 event. Mitch Kendra wrapped the news up.