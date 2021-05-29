It’s a crisp Southern California morning here at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, as we kick off the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. There was some light drizzle coming into the track today and weather is supposed to remain in the mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions throughout the day. It really is a perfect day for racing.
Everyone you talk to coming into this weekend seems to have a different answer for who will win this weekend and who will win the championship by the end of the season. The extra two weekend break after Monster Energy Supercross than normal has seemed to intensify the parity as more riders are prepared for this season to get underway. Though defending 450 class champion Zach Osborne and former multi-time 250 class champion Jeremy Martin both are nursing some injuries entering today, both seem convinced that they are ready to go come race time.
We’re just about 20 minutes away from the first practice sessions getting underway so we’re about to see where everyone’s sprint speed is. Tune in by checking out the broadcast schedule below and stick with us throughout the day as we continue to provide updates from the track.
FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS
The track started out in the morning sessions with a typical deep muddy loam as they ripped the track very deep and filled it with water in an effort to keep it as dry as possible today. Several 250B riders found themselves tipped over in some of the particularly deeper corners while the track slowly wore in throughout the morning. Tyson Johnson topped the first 250B session ahead of Christopher Prebula and Max Miller.
In 250A, it became a bit of an early lap time war as Jeremy Martin shot to the top of the sheets early on before his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammate Justin Cooper tipped him. They continued to swap times at the top for much of the session before Austin Forkner came through at the very end to set the fastest lap of 250A. Hunter Lawrence and RJ Hampshire were right behind them in fourth and fifth, respectively. Tough luck early on today as Max Vohland pulled out of the first session with a suspected bike issue. No word at this time as to what happened with Vohland.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Austin Forkner
|10:58.626
|2:22.809
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|11:48.936
|2:23.080
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|
Jeremy Martin
|12:14.606
|2:23.677
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:16.388
|2:23.781
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|
R.J. Hampshire
|11:48.364
|2:23.860
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tyson Johnson
|10:55.924
|2:29.109
|Ripon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Christopher Prebula
|11:15.395
|2:31.993
|Petersburg, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Max Miller
|11:55.000
|2:33.240
|Springfield, OR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Blake Ashley
|10:43.254
|2:34.723
|Conyers, GA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jack Rogers
|12:06.698
|2:36.372
|Brookeville, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
By the time the 450A group hit the track, the sun was beginning to come out and the track was quickly drying. Riders were still trying to avoid hitting the deep stuff that was mostly built up on the inside of the corners, so the track remained fairly one lined throughout the session.
Fairly early on, Adam Cianciarulo laid down a fast lap to go to the top of the board but he continued to improve it throughout the session, as he was the only rider to go into the 2:20s. Chase Sexton was second fastest but was nearly a full second off of AC’s pace. Christian Craig had a small tip over on the infield after the hills but was able to remount and go third fastest ahead of Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne. Other notables included Cooper Webb in P6, Eli Tomac in P7, Italian Alessandro Lupino in P8, and Ken Roczen down in P13.
The last session to run in the morning sessions was the 450B group, which featured a host of privateer riders all shooting to make the motos today. However, the fastest in B was actually Factory KTM Canada rider Cole Thompson who is down here to contest the opening round of Pro Motocross. The first sessions are now done and the second sessions will be coming up shortly.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|10:25.664
|2:20.565
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|10:06.637
|2:21.550
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|
Christian Craig
|10:08.776
|2:21.743
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|12:20.348
|2:22.364
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|
Zach Osborne
|11:34.416
|2:22.847
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Thompson
|11:28.392
|2:30.961
|Brigden, ON
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Deegan Vonlossberg
|11:44.577
|2:32.992
|Palmdale, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Tyler Stepek
|11:58.909
|2:35.168
|Mount Airy, MD
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Clayton Tucker
|10:38.947
|2:35.359
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Colby Copp
|11:17.012
|2:36.930
|Los Banos, CA
|GasGas MC 450F
SECOND QUALIFING SESSIONS
In the second qualifying sessions of the day, Tyson Johnson began by backing up his top time in 250B by going fastest again in the second session. When the 250A class came out, the track was in the best shape it had been all day with several lines weathered in and the track drying out but still holding lots of moisture.
Jett Lawrence took advantage of the favorable conditions to lay down an early time that put him at the top of the timing sheets which he would remain at for the rest of the session. Despite the best efforts from Austin Forkner, Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, and Jeremy Martin, Jett’s 2:20.389 held up for the fastest time of the day.
"It’s a good confidence booster,” said Lawrence. “This kind of gets you to know where you are in the standings. Hopefully we can carry this onto the two motos. But hey, anyone can do one fast lap so it doesn’t really say much. I’m looking forward to the two motos, hopefully we can end this with a good one."
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|15:42.925
|2:20.389
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|
Austin Forkner
|14:33.328
|2:20.710
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|16:27.776
|2:20.814
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:48.742
|2:21.301
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|
Jeremy Martin
|15:55.739
|2:21.669
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
The day keeps getting better for Adam Cianciarulo as he converted his fastest qualifying time from the first session into two seconds faster for session two to officially qualify P1 for the Fox Raceway 1 National. Cianciarulo, like Lawrence, set his time early in the session and was over two seconds faster than anyone until near the end when Ken Roczen, Dylan Ferrandis, Alessandro Lupino, and Jason Anderson dropped into the 2:20s. Cianciarulo still would have been 1.6 seconds faster than anyone until Marvin Musquin ran a 2:19.559 right at the end to jump up to second. Still, Cianciarulo appears to be on another level so far today.
“Yeah, I feel good,” said Cianciarulo. “I think the track it’s really, really deep. I think track position is really important. ...It’s a little one lined out there. Hopefully it gets a little drier and it opens it up a little bit. Regardless, I’m feeling good. Feel good about my preparation. Kawasaki has done a great job with my bike, my mechanic Justin [Shantie], crew chief Oscar [Wirdeman]; everybody’s doing a great job. Important for me to come out here and set a tone early. I feel like I did that today. I feel good. Hopefully we get a couple of good starts and make it a good day. But I’m just really happy to be back and back out here with my co-workers.”
Cole Thompson again topped the 450B times in the final qualifying session of the day as we get set to drop the gates on the consolation races shortly and then the motos in just over an hour.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|15:01.660
|2:18.793
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|16:13.496
|2:19.559
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|16:33.535
|2:20.443
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|16:57.809
|2:20.481
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Alessandro Lupino
|16:15.980
|2:20.605
|KTM 450 SX-F
CONSOLATION RACES
The final step before racing gets underway in this Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was to see who the final four qualifiers in each class would be. As the top 36 riders are seeded directly into racing action, the rest of the field drops the gate for a four-lap sprint where the top four finishes move on to the racing action.
Blake Ashley was able to make a late pass on Maxwell Sanford to win the 250 class Consolation Race while Colby Copp outdueled Scott Meshey to claim the win in the 450 class. And with that, the field is set to kick off the season.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Blake Ashley
|9:47.818
|4 Laps
|2:33.274
|Conyers, GA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Maxwell Sanford
|9:53.091
|+5.273
|2:35.897
|Pasadena, MD
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Cole Bailey
|9:56.903
|+9.085
|2:36.656
|Paso Robles, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Jorge Rubalcava
|10:00.083
|+12.265
|2:36.176
|El Paso, TX
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Lane Shaw
|10:02.242
|+14.424
|2:37.916
|Alvin, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Colby Copp
|9:40.812
|4 Laps
|2:32.207
|Los Banos, CA
|GasGas MC 450F
|2
|Scott Meshey
|9:44.826
|+4.013
|2:32.550
|Zephyrhills, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Blaine Silveira
|9:46.087
|+5.275
|2:35.354
|Lemoore, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Deven Raper
|9:47.481
|+6.669
|2:34.416
|Mesa, AZ
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Matthew Hubert
|9:47.717
|+6.904
|2:30.418
|Riverside, CA
|Kawasaki KX450
250 MOTO 1
As the season got kicked off as the metal pounded the dirt, the first holeshot of the year went to Max Vohland as he ripped the start in his first career Pro Motocross race. Vohland led early on from Stilez Robertson and Jeremy Martin. The early battle was between Seth Hammaker and Garrett Marchbanks who were disputed fourth place while Vohland began opening up a small gap.
Fastest qualifier Jett Lawrence was outside of the top 10 off the start but had worked his way up into ninth by the end of the second lap. Vohland’s early lead quickly faded after leading a few laps and mistakes started to creep in. Robertson was still right on him with Jeremy Martin, Hammaker, Marchbanks, and then Justin Cooper running essentially nose to tail by the fourth lap of the race.
As eyes were focused on the lead battle, RJ Hampshire, Jett Lawrence, and Michael Mosiman were charging forward from seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively. Hampshire then made a quick pass on Justin Cooper for sixth and wasted no time to get on Marchbanks and Hammaker ahead.
Hampshire got around Marchbanks and Hammaker with Jett Lawrence trying to follow every move he made. Meanwhile, Jeremy Martin got around Stilez Robertson for second and immediately closed a bunch of time up onto Vohland out front. Martin stalked Vohland for a few laps but then made the pass before the ninth lap was complete. The problem soon became whether Max Vohland’s bike that was smoking a lot and seemed to have another apparent issue after the problems in qualifying.
Jett Lawrence suddenly found himself in third place with a quick pass on RJ Hampshire while Mosiman continued to follow every move Lawrence was making as he moved up into fourth behind him. Vohland’s bike continued to smoke as Lawrence, Hampshire, and Mosiman quickly closed. Before the finish line on the end of lap 11, Vohland finally was forced to pull off from second place, as his bike could no longer keep going.
Lawrence then moved up into second place and was about five seconds behind Martin with about three laps remaining in the race. Hampshire moved up to third with Mosiman in fourth, Cooper fifth, and Austin Forkner charging all the way up to sixth late in the race.
Jeremy Martin then picked up the pace with the two-lap board coming out and began to hold the gap to Lawrence at just over four seconds. Martin would maintain a gap sufficient enough to hold off the late charge from Lawrence and win the first 250 class moto of the season. Lawrence was second behind him with Hampshire, Mosiman, and Cooper rounding out the top five.