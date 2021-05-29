Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Consolation Race
  1. Colby Copp
  2. Scott Meshey
  3. Blaine Silveira
Full Results
250 Consolation Race
  1. Blake Ashley
  2. Maxwell Sanford
  3. Cole Bailey
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun May 30
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Fox Raceway 1

Race Day Feed Fox Raceway 1

May 29, 2021 10:40am
by:

It’s a crisp Southern California morning here at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, as we kick off the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. There was some light drizzle coming into the track today and weather is supposed to remain in the mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions throughout the day. It really is a perfect day for racing.

Everyone you talk to coming into this weekend seems to have a different answer for who will win this weekend and who will win the championship by the end of the season. The extra two weekend break after Monster Energy Supercross than normal has seemed to intensify the parity as more riders are prepared for this season to get underway. Though defending 450 class champion Zach Osborne and former multi-time 250 class champion Jeremy Martin both are nursing some injuries entering today, both seem convinced that they are ready to go come race time.

We’re just about 20 minutes away from the first practice sessions getting underway so we’re about to see where everyone’s sprint speed is. Tune in by checking out the broadcast schedule below and stick with us throughout the day as we continue to provide updates from the track.

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway 1

     Live Now
    Fox Raceway at Pala
    Pala, CA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 29 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      May 29 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      May 29 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      May 29 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      May 29 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      May 29 - 6:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      May 29 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      May 29 - 7:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      May 29 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
Motocross TV Schedule
Align Media

FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS

The track started out in the morning sessions with a typical deep muddy loam as they ripped the track very deep and filled it with water in an effort to keep it as dry as possible today. Several 250B riders found themselves tipped over in some of the particularly deeper corners while the track slowly wore in throughout the morning. Tyson Johnson topped the first 250B session ahead of Christopher Prebula and Max Miller.

In 250A, it became a bit of an early lap time war as Jeremy Martin shot to the top of the sheets early on before his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammate Justin Cooper tipped him. They continued to swap times at the top for much of the session before Austin Forkner came through at the very end to set the fastest lap of 250A. Hunter Lawrence and RJ Hampshire were right behind them in fourth and fifth, respectively. Tough luck early on today as Max Vohland pulled out of the first session with a suspected bike issue. No word at this time as to what happened with Vohland.

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Austin Forkner
10:58.6262:22.809 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
2Justin Cooper 11:48.9362:23.080 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jeremy Martin
12:14.6062:23.677 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Hunter Lawrence 10:16.3882:23.781 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
5R.J. Hampshire
11:48.3642:23.860 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tyson Johnson 10:55.9242:29.109 Ripon, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Christopher Prebula 11:15.3952:31.993 Petersburg, MI United States KTM 250 SX-F
3Max Miller 11:55.0002:33.240 Springfield, OR United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Blake Ashley 10:43.2542:34.723 Conyers, GA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jack Rogers 12:06.6982:36.372 Brookeville, MD United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

By the time the 450A group hit the track, the sun was beginning to come out and the track was quickly drying. Riders were still trying to avoid hitting the deep stuff that was mostly built up on the inside of the corners, so the track remained fairly one lined throughout the session.

Fairly early on, Adam Cianciarulo laid down a fast lap to go to the top of the board but he continued to improve it throughout the session, as he was the only rider to go into the 2:20s. Chase Sexton was second fastest but was nearly a full second off of AC’s pace. Christian Craig had a small tip over on the infield after the hills but was able to remount and go third fastest ahead of Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne. Other notables included Cooper Webb in P6, Eli Tomac in P7, Italian Alessandro Lupino in P8, and Ken Roczen down in P13.

The last session to run in the morning sessions was the 450B group, which featured a host of privateer riders all shooting to make the motos today. However, the fastest in B was actually Factory KTM Canada rider Cole Thompson who is down here to contest the opening round of Pro Motocross. The first sessions are now done and the second sessions will be coming up shortly.

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Adam Cianciarulo
10:25.6642:20.565 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
2Chase Sexton 10:06.6372:21.550 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Christian Craig
10:08.7762:21.743 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Jason Anderson 12:20.3482:22.364 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Zach Osborne
11:34.4162:22.847 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cole Thompson 11:28.3922:30.961 Brigden, ON Canada KTM 450 SX-F
2Deegan Vonlossberg 11:44.5772:32.992 Palmdale, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Tyler Stepek 11:58.9092:35.168 Mount Airy, MD United States Kawasaki KX450
4Clayton Tucker Clayton Tucker10:38.9472:35.359 El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Colby Copp Colby Copp11:17.0122:36.930 Los Banos, CA United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

SECOND QUALIFING SESSIONS

In the second qualifying sessions of the day, Tyson Johnson began by backing up his top time in 250B by going fastest again in the second session. When the 250A class came out, the track was in the best shape it had been all day with several lines weathered in and the track drying out but still holding lots of moisture.

Jett Lawrence took advantage of the favorable conditions to lay down an early time that put him at the top of the timing sheets which he would remain at for the rest of the session. Despite the best efforts from Austin Forkner, Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, and Jeremy Martin, Jett’s 2:20.389 held up for the fastest time of the day.

"It’s a good confidence booster,” said Lawrence. “This kind of gets you to know where you are in the standings. Hopefully we can carry this onto the two motos. But hey, anyone can do one fast lap so it doesn’t really say much. I’m looking forward to the two motos, hopefully we can end this with a good one."

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 15:42.9252:20.389 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Austin Forkner
14:33.3282:20.710 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Cooper 16:27.7762:20.814 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Hunter Lawrence 16:48.7422:21.301 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
5Jeremy Martin
15:55.7392:21.669 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Jett Lawrence qualifies fastest in the 250 class for the Fox Raceway 1 National.
Jett Lawrence qualifies fastest in the 250 class for the Fox Raceway 1 National. Align Media

The day keeps getting better for Adam Cianciarulo as he converted his fastest qualifying time from the first session into two seconds faster for session two to officially qualify P1 for the Fox Raceway 1 National. Cianciarulo, like Lawrence, set his time early in the session and was over two seconds faster than anyone until near the end when Ken Roczen, Dylan Ferrandis, Alessandro Lupino, and Jason Anderson dropped into the 2:20s. Cianciarulo still would have been 1.6 seconds faster than anyone until Marvin Musquin ran a 2:19.559 right at the end to jump up to second. Still, Cianciarulo appears to be on another level so far today.

“Yeah, I feel good,” said Cianciarulo. “I think the track it’s really, really deep. I think track position is really important. ...It’s a little one lined out there. Hopefully it gets a little drier and it opens it up a little bit. Regardless, I’m feeling good. Feel good about my preparation. Kawasaki has done a great job with my bike, my mechanic Justin [Shantie], crew chief Oscar [Wirdeman]; everybody’s doing a great job. Important for me to come out here and set a tone early. I feel like I did that today. I feel good. Hopefully we get a couple of good starts and make it a good day. But I’m just really happy to be back and back out here with my co-workers.”

Cole Thompson again topped the 450B times in the final qualifying session of the day as we get set to drop the gates on the consolation races shortly and then the motos in just over an hour.

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Adam Cianciarulo
15:01.6602:18.793 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
2Marvin Musquin 16:13.4962:19.559 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
3Ken Roczen 16:33.5352:20.443 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Dylan Ferrandis 16:57.8092:20.481 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Alessandro Lupino 16:15.9802:20.605 Italy KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Adam Cianciarulo qualifies fastest in the 450 class for the Fox Raceway 1 National.
Adam Cianciarulo qualifies fastest in the 450 class for the Fox Raceway 1 National. Align Media

CONSOLATION RACES

The final step before racing gets underway in this Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was to see who the final four qualifiers in each class would be. As the top 36 riders are seeded directly into racing action, the rest of the field drops the gate for a four-lap sprint where the top four finishes move on to the racing action.

Blake Ashley was able to make a late pass on Maxwell Sanford to win the 250 class Consolation Race while Colby Copp outdueled Scott Meshey to claim the win in the 450 class. And with that, the field is set to kick off the season.

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 250 Consolation Race

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Blake Ashley 9:47.8184 Laps2:33.274 Conyers, GA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Maxwell Sanford 9:53.091+5.2732:35.897 Pasadena, MD United States Honda CRF250R
3Cole Bailey Cole Bailey9:56.903+9.0852:36.656 Paso Robles, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Jorge Rubalcava 10:00.083+12.2652:36.176 El Paso, TX United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Lane Shaw 10:02.242+14.4242:37.916 Alvin, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 450 Consolation Race

Live Now
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Colby Copp Colby Copp9:40.8124 Laps2:32.207 Los Banos, CA United States GasGas MC 450F
2Scott Meshey 9:44.826+4.0132:32.550 Zephyrhills, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Blaine Silveira 9:46.087+5.2752:35.354 Lemoore, CA United States Honda CRF450R
4Deven Raper 9:47.481+6.6692:34.416 Mesa, AZ United States Kawasaki KX450
5Matthew Hubert 9:47.717+6.9042:30.418 Riverside, CA United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

250 MOTO 1

As the season got kicked off as the metal pounded the dirt, the first holeshot of the year went to Max Vohland as he ripped the start in his first career Pro Motocross race. Vohland led early on from Stilez Robertson and Jeremy Martin. The early battle was between Seth Hammaker and Garrett Marchbanks who were disputed fourth place while Vohland began opening up a small gap.

Fastest qualifier Jett Lawrence was outside of the top 10 off the start but had worked his way up into ninth by the end of the second lap. Vohland’s early lead quickly faded after leading a few laps and mistakes started to creep in. Robertson was still right on him with Jeremy Martin, Hammaker, Marchbanks, and then Justin Cooper running essentially nose to tail by the fourth lap of the race.

As eyes were focused on the lead battle, RJ Hampshire, Jett Lawrence, and Michael Mosiman were charging forward from seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively. Hampshire then made a quick pass on Justin Cooper for sixth and wasted no time to get on Marchbanks and Hammaker ahead.

Hampshire got around Marchbanks and Hammaker with Jett Lawrence trying to follow every move he made. Meanwhile, Jeremy Martin got around Stilez Robertson for second and immediately closed a bunch of time up onto Vohland out front. Martin stalked Vohland for a few laps but then made the pass before the ninth lap was complete. The problem soon became whether Max Vohland’s bike that was smoking a lot and seemed to have another apparent issue after the problems in qualifying.

Jett Lawrence suddenly found himself in third place with a quick pass on RJ Hampshire while Mosiman continued to follow every move Lawrence was making as he moved up into fourth behind him. Vohland’s bike continued to smoke as Lawrence, Hampshire, and Mosiman quickly closed. Before the finish line on the end of lap 11, Vohland finally was forced to pull off from second place, as his bike could no longer keep going.

Lawrence then moved up into second place and was about five seconds behind Martin with about three laps remaining in the race. Hampshire moved up to third with Mosiman in fourth, Cooper fifth, and Austin Forkner charging all the way up to sixth late in the race.

Jeremy Martin then picked up the pace with the two-lap board coming out and began to hold the gap to Lawrence at just over four seconds. Martin would maintain a gap sufficient enough to hold off the late charge from Lawrence and win the first 250 class moto of the season. Lawrence was second behind him with Hampshire, Mosiman, and Cooper rounding out the top five.

Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now