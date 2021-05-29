It’s a crisp Southern California morning here at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, as we kick off the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. There was some light drizzle coming into the track today and weather is supposed to remain in the mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions throughout the day. It really is a perfect day for racing.

Everyone you talk to coming into this weekend seems to have a different answer for who will win this weekend and who will win the championship by the end of the season. The extra two weekend break after Monster Energy Supercross than normal has seemed to intensify the parity as more riders are prepared for this season to get underway. Though defending 450 class champion Zach Osborne and former multi-time 250 class champion Jeremy Martin both are nursing some injuries entering today, both seem convinced that they are ready to go come race time.

We’re just about 20 minutes away from the first practice sessions getting underway so we’re about to see where everyone’s sprint speed is. Tune in by checking out the broadcast schedule below and stick with us throughout the day as we continue to provide updates from the track.