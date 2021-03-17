The AMA handed out three penalties to three different riders at the Arlington 2 Supercross on Tuesday night. Here’s explanation of why these penalties were given out, what rule the riders violated, and the outcome/impact the violation resulted in. We’ll go in chronological order of when each incident happened, starting with the 450SX LCQ.

450SX LCQ

Late in the 450SX LCQ, Brandon Hartranft and Cade Clason were battling for the final transfer spot. Clason made an aggressive move to the inside of Hartranft in the 180-degree turn that sends riders across the starting straight. As Clason turned his Kawasaki, Hartranft continued to go wider in the turn before going completely around the wall jump. While Clason had taken over the position before Hartranft exited the track, Hartranft accelerated while off the track and reentered ahead of Clason, which means he gained an advantage while off the track, violating section 4.15 i 4 of the 2021 AMA Supercross rulebook, which states the following:

The minimum penalty for gaining an advantage while off course during a race will be the loss of number of positions gained plus one additional position in the final results for that race based on the severity of advantage gained as deemed by Race Direction. If no positions were gained, the minimum penalty will be the loss of one position in the final results for that race based on the severity of advantage gained as deemed by Race Direction.

There was actually no contact between the two, which is something to consider in this situation as well, meaning Hartranft went off the track under his own will as Clason did not physically push him off the track.