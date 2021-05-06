The 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to fire off at Fox Raceway over in sunny Pala, California, on Saturday afternoon, May 29. Eli Tomac, of the Monster Energy Kawasaki racing team, will be there on the starting gate, but this time he will be sporting his familiar career #3, instead of the #1 plate, which has also become quite customary for him. After a big run of three-straight 450 National Motocross Championships, Tomac placed third to new champion Zach Osborne and his teammate Adam Cianciarulo in 2020. Tomac, who to many is the fastest, most talented outdoor racer this nation has put forth in recent history, wants the title back in his possession and is rolling into the summer months on a mission. After another third in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship behind Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen, the vanquished 2020 champion wants an AMA Pro Motocross title this year and is looking to the great outdoors to make it happen. And then there is the Yamaha variable we’ve all learned about in the 24 hours, with rumors circulating that Tomac might switch to a new team next year. Yes, while Tomac will contest the 450MX nationals on his familiar lime green Kawasaki KX450, 2022 now potentially appears to be an entirely different reality. So just what’s up? Enquiring minds want to know, and with that, we tracked Eli down.

Racer X: Okay Eli, the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship is done and dusted for the year. Taking a step back now and reflecting on it all, what do you think? How do you feel about your supercross body of work?

Eli Tomac: Well, looking back now, we obviously want more and we didn’t end up with the number one plate. There were some good results in there and also there were some not-so-good weekends in there. The season was a little bit more up and down than I would have liked, but we never stopped fighting for what we could and I’m just thankful, once again, that we got those races in because it was still a modified schedule. I’d say the speedway races we went to were a lot of fun. That’s one thing I’ll look back on this series and be like, "That was pretty cool to be racing inside a new speedway for us." The [Atlanta] track was just a monster. That was one thing I will really remember about this season. I’ll remember that Atlanta track.

Exactly! I’ve been watching the Daytona Supercross most of my lifetime and have always loved the race. Having said that, and after watching you guys race those big and powerful 450cc motocross bikes in the Atlanta Motor Speedway races, I have to admit that I just absolutely loved all of it. I watched all three of the races on television and really thought it all looked majestic…

Yeah, it would be awesome if we had two or three of those in the mix, you know? I think it really brings some spice to the series, and man, they’re just cool. They’re monsters, you know? They’re really, really big tracks and almost like having two-in-one and you get a little mix of everything and there is speed in those rhythm sections. I had a blast racing them. I hope those tracks and races stay around.