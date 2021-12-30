Maybe it wasn’t exactly the way it was back in 2019, the last time we saw an, um, normal year, but 2021 did produce a 29-round run of races through Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The action was quite good, too, and it proved the endurance of this sport. The world has been rocked quite a bit the last two years, but in the end the focus remains on winning races, both for riders, teams, and more.

We will run through our most popular stories on this website this year in two parts. By the way, we’ve excluded posts with clerical information like race and television schedules, results and points. That stuff is very popular but doesn’t tell the whole story of a season. Below are the stories clicked on most by you, our readers.

See you in 2022!

27. 450 Words: From Star to Rockstar: The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team announced its big, off-season signing with a twist. Instead of waiting until the actual off-season, the squad made its new deal with Malcolm Stewart official during the final round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, at Hangtown in September. Stewart had raced for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing in supercross during 2020. To explain his new deal, Malcolm recorded a Zoom interview which was broadcast during the Hangtown race, and the PR hit during the race day.

“I’m really excited to have a full indoor/outdoor deal that’s sealed for two years,” he said. “It’s definitely a great opportunity for me and I think there’s nothing but positive vibes coming from me.”

Mitch Kendra wrapped up all the news here. Props to the irony here, as Malcolm’s story is #27 on our most popular of the year.