Most teams and riders have Florida bases to use throughout the year, but the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing gang is known for doing their work exclusively out in California. That’s finally changed, as the team purchased the GOAT Farm from the Carmichael family a few months ago and finally started working there over the last few weeks. The hope is by the 2022 season, the team will operate exclusively out of Florida, but for now they will just ride there during these few weeks and then head back to California.

From that Star Racing team, Dylan Ferrandis has admitted he lost valuable testing time in the off-season due to a hand injury. After this testing time in Florida, Ferrandis said they made huge breakthroughs with the motorcycle and he really feels good on the bike coming into this weekend. Ferrandis also loves this track—he has raced here once before, in the 250 class in 2017, and that race marked his first podium in the U.S.

At the top of the 450SX class, Ken Roczen leads the points by six over Cooper Webb. Neither of these riders have ever won here at Daytona, but both said they love the track. The problem for everyone in the 450SX Class over the last few years is Eli Tomac is nearly unbeatable here. Eli has won four of the last five years, and if he takes his fifth tonight, he will tie Ricky Carmichael’s record of five Daytona wins. Tomac told us he looks at Daytona as a must-win situation, because the track is good for him and also because he needs a win to get his season on track.