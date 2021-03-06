Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Daytona

Race Day Feed Daytona

March 6, 2021 12:30pm

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the ninth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Well that didn’t take long. In attempts to get some dry practice in today, the schedule was moved up with a timed practice session to take place at noon. That didn’t work, because at 10:45 a.m. EST it started raining hard here at Daytona. Hard. Cells of bad weather are scheduled to go in and out of the area all day, so it’s hard to say how this track will shape up. The track is not covered, so if it keeps raining, it’s going to get bad. All we can do is wait it out.

Align Media

Just to keep you up to date on injury news, in the 450SX Class Justin Brayton and Zach Osborne are out for today. Both riders were hurt during the week between Orlando 1 and Orlando 2. Honda HRC rookie Chase Sexton is making his return to racing today after a bruised shoulder sidelined him for six rounds.

Jace Owen, tenth in the 250SX West Region opener, is out of the 250 class due to a knee injury. Carson Brown suffered a dislocated elbow at the opener and the JMC Motorsports Racing team has brought in Ramyller Alves (14th at the opener) for the remainder of supercross. Alex Martin and Jordon Smith crashed out of the opener in Orlando but both are back to race today, Jeremy Martin is not, as he is still dealing with a shoulder injury. Pierce Brown is making his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing debut today as he returns from a knee injury he suffered back in September 2020. See our full injury report for today's race if you missed it. And in non-injury news, veteran Ryan Sipes is also lining up on his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing MC 250F this weekend. Sipes is expected to race his GasGas MC 250F today and compete in American Flat Track, GNCC/other off-road events, and more throughout the year.

Chase Sexton will make his return to racing today after missing six rounds with an injury.
Chase Sexton will make his return to racing today after missing six rounds with an injury. Align Media
Ryan Sipes is racing his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing today at the Daytona Supercross.
Ryan Sipes is racing his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing today at the Daytona Supercross. Align Media

It’s tough to know exactly what to anticipate heading into today’s race—especially if the weather has a bigger impact than expected. In the 250SX West Region, we’ve only seen one race so far and with a weekend off following the first round, lots of riders had time to rest and recover and to test coming into the typically brutal conditions that the speedway brings. After a broken foot injury suffered in January, Justin Cooper came out to take the Orlando 2 Supercross main event win. For the second year in a row, Cooper won the opening round of his region and he enters the day with the red plates on his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing #32 YZ250F. He’s hoping to hold onto those plates for longer than he did last year though as he wants to win the title this season. After only one 250SX West Region race we can't say the title is easily his but we do know that Cooper has the points lead and is an impressive outdoor rider/is good when the tracks are tough, so he could easily be a favorite to take the win today. He finished third in the 2019 250SX main event here in his only visit to the speedway. Garrett Marchbanks, winner of the 2020 Daytona Supercross, main event finished third at the opening round aboard his ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F and he's hungry to repeat at the speedway tonight. Could Marchbanks become only the sixth two-time Lites/250SX two-time Daytona Supercross main event winner tonight? If weather continues to go south, the #48's chances might improve significantly. 

  • Justin Cooper during Friday's press day. Align Media
  • Cooper during Friday's press day ride. Align Media
  • Garett Marchbanks during Friday's press day ride. Align Media

Most teams and riders have Florida bases to use throughout the year, but the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing gang is known for doing their work exclusively out in California. That’s finally changed, as the team purchased the GOAT Farm from the Carmichael family a few months ago and finally started working there over the last few weeks. The hope is by the 2022 season, the team will operate exclusively out of Florida, but for now they will just ride there during these few weeks and then head back to California.

From that Star Racing team, Dylan Ferrandis has admitted he lost valuable testing time in the off-season due to a hand injury. After this testing time in Florida, Ferrandis said they made huge breakthroughs with the motorcycle and he really feels good on the bike coming into this weekend. Ferrandis also loves this track—he has raced here once before, in the 250 class in 2017, and that race marked his first podium in the U.S.

At the top of the 450SX class, Ken Roczen leads the points by six over Cooper Webb. Neither of these riders have ever won here at Daytona, but both said they love the track. The problem for everyone in the 450SX Class over the last few years is Eli Tomac is nearly unbeatable here. Eli has won four of the last five years, and if he takes his fifth tonight, he will tie Ricky Carmichael’s record of five Daytona wins. Tomac told us he looks at Daytona as a must-win situation, because the track is good for him and also because he needs a win to get his season on track.

  • Ken Roczen's Honda CRF450R. Align Media
  • Eli Tomac during Friday's press day ride. Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis during Friday's press day ride. Align Media
  • Justin Barcia during Friday's press day ride. Align Media
  • Cooper Webb during Friday's press day ride. Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin during Friday's press day ride. Align Media
Who takes the 450SX main event win today at the 51st Daytona Supercross?
Who takes the 450SX main event win today at the 51st Daytona Supercross? Align Media

New Schedule

With rain expected on and off throughout the day, today’s race schedule has been adjusted. Word from our colleagues is that there is also hail coming down across the road from the speedway, so we are off to a wet start to the day but so far the rain has not damaged the track. At the moment, the night program has not changed, only the qualifying schedule has changed. Check out the weather revised schedule below. And just in, the riders were unable to view the track earlier so they are now giving riders the opportunity to view the track and the start of the first practice will be bumped from 12 p.m. EST to 1:25 p.m. EST. Below is the updated schedule.

First Timed Practice

250SX 

Once the riders took to the track for the first time today, Pierce Brown led the 250SX group B session early. Jordan Bailey took the top spot away from Brown but then veteran Ryan Sipes jumped to P1. So far the track seems to be in great condition, even after not being covered during this morning’s thunderstorm. The track looks pretty fast as riders navigate different lines. When the session ended, Sipes topped the session with Bailey and Brown claiming the second and third times. Ty Masterpool snuck into the top four towards the end of the session. 

Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ryan Sipes 01:11.4820 Vine Grove, KY United States GasGas MC 250F
2Jordan Bailey 01:11.4900 Orlando, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Pierce Brown
01:11.9900 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
4Ty Masterpool 01:12.6780 Paradise, TX United States GasGas MC 250F
5Dominique Thury 01:13.1780 Germany Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

When the 250SX group C took to the track, Blaine Silveira and Carter Halpain led the group around the track. Halpain held the top time and then he bettered it to stay at the top of the session. Halpain was the only rider to drop below the 1:17.000 mark as he put down a 1:15.293 to top the session.

Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Carter Halpain 01:15.2930 Lubbock, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
2Blaine Silveira 01:17.3270 Lemoore, CA United States Honda CRF250R
3Dustin Winter 01:17.5110 Clearwater, KS United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Chance Blackburn 01:18.4080 Spokane, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Colby Copp Colby Copp01:18.7460 Los Banos, CA KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Justin Cooper led the 250SX group A around the track for the first lap. On his first timed lap, Cooper dropped an immediate heater, a 1:10.884. Jordon Smith had the second-fastest first lap with a 1:12.141. Rookie Seth Hammaker then passed his teammate Smith for P2 with a 1:11.047. Garrett Marchbanks looks comfortable on his ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F. He was flowing well and had an impressive wheel-tap triple before the finish line. His 1:11.270 sits fourth at the end of the session. On the eighth lap, Cooper dropped another heater, this time a 1:09.227! Cameron McAdoo put in a 01:10.3780 to be the only other rider under the 1:11.000 mark once the session ended.

“Yeah, left it a little bit dry yesterday, so it’s actually really good right now,” Cooper said on the track afterwards. “It has some good traction. It’s just really hard to see right now with the light drizzle. Gone through a lot of tear-offs. So we’ll see, we’ll try maybe the roll-offs for the next one. Vision got pretty blurry if you didn’t pull a tear-off pretty quick. All in all the track is great. It’s going to be pretty tough once it gets rough. Just really like this venue, looking forward to it. Looking to carry the momentum from the last race.

Justin Cooper tops the first 250SX session with a blazing 1:09.2270.
Justin Cooper tops the first 250SX session with a blazing 1:09.2270. Align Media
Cameron McAdoo's 01:10.3780 makes him the only other rider under the 1:11.000 in the 250SX West Region.
Cameron McAdoo's 01:10.3780 makes him the only other rider under the 1:11.000 in the 250SX West Region. Align Media
Rookie Seth Hammaker
Rookie Seth Hammaker Align Media
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper
01:09.2270 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Cameron McAdoo 01:10.3780 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Seth Hammaker 01:11.0470 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Garrett Marchbanks 01:11.2700 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jordon Smith 01:11.4220 Belmont, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450SX

Justin Barcia led the 450SX group A into the first turn but then slide out exiting the second turn! He almost collected Eli Tomac in the process but Tomac was able to get a ride over the Tuff Blox and avoid going down. Once everyone went around Barcia, he remounted and cut part of the track before almost getting taken out by a Tuff Block. He went to the mechanics’ area but only to get his front end re-aligned. Marvin Musquin recorded the first fast time (a 1:09.408) but then Tomac jumped to a 1:09.289 Dylan Ferrandis out in a 1:10.030 and Dean Wilson’s 1:10.110 bumped him into the top five. A few minutes later and Jason Anderson moved under the 1:10.000 mark as he put in a 1:09.898. Then Ferrandis put down a 1:09.341 to move to second behind Tomac's 1:09.341. Ken Roczen's 1:10.195 was sixth-fastest and Cooper Webb's 1:10.634 was ninth in the first session. Chase Sexton's 1:10.798 was 11th in his first qualifying session since his shoulder injury at the Houston 2 Supercross.

“Right now we still have good conditions, the dirt is perfect, but obviously if it keeps up with what it’s doing right now it’s going to get slicker later on,” said Tomac. “So that was huge for us to go out there and get that first-place in that first practice session. I’d be surprised if qualifying two is faster.”

  • Eli Tomac Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin Align Media
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 01:09.2890 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
2Dylan Ferrandis 01:09.3410 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Marvin Musquin 01:09.4080 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Jason Anderson 01:09.8980 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Dean Wilson 01:10.1100 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

In the 450SX group B session, Austin Politelli’s 1:14.619 was bested by a 1:14.241 from Justin Starling. Then Brandon Hartranft’s 1:13.955 jumped to the top of the board. Then, late in the session Fredrick Noren put in a time of 1:13.162 that topped the session.

Supercross

Daytona (West) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Fredrik Noren
01:13.1620 Lidköping Sweden Kawasaki KX450
2Brandon Hartranft 01:13.9550 Brick, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
3Justin Starling
01:14.2410 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Austin Politelli
01:14.6190 Menifee, CA United States Honda CRF450R
5Kevin Moranz 01:14.6640 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

There’s a handful of 250SX East Region riders in the 450SX group C session today. Grant Harlan (250SX East Region rider) was leading the 450SX group C session by over two seconds as he had a 1:14.451 and the second-fastest time is a 1:17.650 by Curren Thurman (another 250SX East Region rider). Devin Harriman (250SX East Region rider) jumped into second at the end of the session. Harlan’s time bested all but the top three riders in the 450SX group B.

Supercross

Daytona (West) - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Grant Harlan 01:14.4510 Justin, TX United States Honda CRF450R
2Devin Harriman
01:16.9590 Longview, WA United States KTM 350 SX-F
3Chad Saultz 01:17.5870 Batavia, IL United States KTM 350 SX-F
4Curren Thurman 01:17.6500 Rosharon, TX United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Robert Piazza 01:17.7710 Easton, PA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Second Timed Practice

250SX

During the break between practice, the track crew reshaped several parts of the track, including the whoops, the sand sections before the over-under bridge, and some of the rutted up turns. The track looked to be in great condition once again as the rain held off. Once the 250SX group B took to the track, Hardy Munoz, Dominque Thury, and Ryan Sipes shuffled around to lead the field around during the first few laps. Again, Jordan Bailey had the fastest time of the session. Then Ty Masterpool put himself into the top two times when he found a flow. Jerry Robin moved in behind Ty Masterpool and then Pierce Brown and Jake Masterpool move into the top five. Moments later and Sipes shuffled his way into fourth and Carson Mumford slide into fifth.

In the second 250SX group A session, Jordon Smith grabbed the "holeshot" but went down and was holding his back and was seeking help by the Alpinestars Medical Crew. But on the time sheets, Justin Cooper was absolutely flying once again. He put in a 1:08.913, which wasn't touched, topping the 250SX qualifying chart for the day.

“We have a really good racetrack, I think, tonight and it looks like it’s going to break down pretty gnarly," said Cooper. "So it’s going to be about consistency, I think, tonight.”

Once again, Hammaker is looked great in qualifying. He raced here a ton as an amateur and that’s translating over well so far in his first go here in the pro ranks as he looks to best his sixth from his debut at the Orlando 2 Supercross. And Hunter Lawrence quietly snuck into the top-five at the end of the session. He could be a sleeper tonight when the track gets rough so keep your eye on the #41.

  • Cooper followed by Jordon Smith (#80) and Seth Hammaker (#150). Align Media
  • Justin Cooper is today's fastest 250SX qualifier. Align Media
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 2

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dustin Winter 01:13.7240 Clearwater, KS United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Blaine Silveira 01:14.6650 Lemoore, CA United States Honda CRF250R
3Carter Halpain 01:14.8730 Lubbock, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
4Bryton Carroll 01:15.2640 Vineland, NJ United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Kyle Greeson 01:16.0300 Knightsen, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jordan Bailey 01:11.0050 Orlando, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Ty Masterpool 01:11.3970 Paradise, TX United States GasGas MC 250F
3Pierce Brown
01:11.7140 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
4Ryan Sipes 01:11.8780 Vine Grove, KY United States GasGas MC 250F
5Carson Mumford 01:11.9950 Simi Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper
01:08.9130 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Cameron McAdoo 01:09.5390 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Garrett Marchbanks 01:09.9160 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Seth Hammaker 01:10.1420 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5Hunter Lawrence 01:10.4860 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper
01:08.9130 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Cameron McAdoo 01:09.5390 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Garrett Marchbanks 01:09.9160 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Seth Hammaker 01:10.1420 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5Hunter Lawrence 01:10.4860 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
Full Results

450SX

When the 450SX group A session got out of the gates for the final time, Aaron Plessinger grabbed the "holeshot.” Plessinger was passed by Ken Roczen right before the finish line and Roczen took off on a heater. The #94 put in a blistering 01:08.0190. Dylan Ferrandis (1:08.725) and Marvin Musquin (1:08.871) were the next fastest and then Ferrandis lowered his time to a 1:08.1290. Behind them, Eli Tomac bumped Musquin back to fourth with a 1:08.260. Chase Sexton (1:08.808), Jason Anderson (1:08.927), and Cooper Webb (1:08.927) all dropped heaters under the 1:09.0 mark, shuffling around from fourth and back. After the trio of heaters, the top seven were all under 1:09.0.

  • Ken Roczen after topping the second 450SX qualifying session. Align Media
  • Will Roczen earn his first 450SX Daytona Supercross main event win tonight? Align Media

In the final 450SX group B session, Justin Starling edged out Brandon Hartranft for the top time of the session. In the 450SX group C session, the final qualifying slot of the day, Grant Harlan had over two seconds on the rest of the field but he crashed hard and needed assistance from the Alpinestars Medical Crew. The crash called for a red flag by the AMA officials in order to allow Harlan to be helped off the track. Once the group was given the green flag, they had four minutes remaining. Although Harlan topped the session and qualified 24th overall, his status for the night show is unknown at the moment.

Supercross

Daytona (West) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 01:08.0190 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis 01:08.1290 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac 01:08.2600 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
4Cooper Webb 01:08.5400 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Marvin Musquin 01:08.6130 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Grant Harlan 01:12.9660 Justin, TX United States Honda CRF450R
2Alexander Nagy 01:14.9900 Richmond, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Rando 01:15.0840 East Lyme, CT United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Robert Piazza 01:15.8440 Easton, PA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Curren Thurman 01:15.9720 Rosharon, TX United States Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 01:08.0190 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis 01:08.1290 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac 01:08.2600 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
4Cooper Webb 01:08.5400 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Marvin Musquin 01:08.6130 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

250SX Heat 1

Jalek Swoll and Seth Hammaker came through the first few turns side-by-side. Hammaker quickly took sole possession of the lead. Cameron McAdoo made his way around Swoll and then went for his teammate and the race lead. Both Joey Crown and Pierce Brown were able to get around Swoll. Then a mistake by Crown in the long rhythem section allowed Brown to take over third place. A few turns later, as Brown went to the outside to triple, Crown went to the inside to roll-double but made a mistake and lost his momentum going up the steep first jump. He stayed up but fell to the right and lost several positions, dropping out of transfer position. Out front, McAdoo grabbed the lead from Hammaker and checked out to take his second heat race win of the season.

Cameron McAdoo takes the first 250SX heat race win of the night.
Cameron McAdoo takes the first 250SX heat race win of the night. Align Media
Supercross

Daytona (West) - 250SX West Heat 1

Live Now
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cameron McAdoo 7 Laps1:09.431 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
2Seth Hammaker +04.5751:10.528 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Pierce Brown
+13.1681:11.492 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
4Jordan Bailey +20.2321:11.330 Orlando, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Alex Martin
+21.5901:12.997 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

