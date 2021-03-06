Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the ninth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Well that didn’t take long. In attempts to get some dry practice in today, the schedule was moved up with a timed practice session to take place at noon. That didn’t work, because at 10:45 a.m. EST it started raining hard here at Daytona. Hard. Cells of bad weather are scheduled to go in and out of the area all day, so it’s hard to say how this track will shape up. The track is not covered, so if it keeps raining, it’s going to get bad. All we can do is wait it out.
Just to keep you up to date on injury news, in the 450SX Class Justin Brayton and Zach Osborne are out for today. Both riders were hurt during the week between Orlando 1 and Orlando 2. Honda HRC rookie Chase Sexton is making his return to racing today after a bruised shoulder sidelined him for six rounds.
Jace Owen, tenth in the 250SX West Region opener, is out of the 250 class due to a knee injury. Carson Brown suffered a dislocated elbow at the opener and the JMC Motorsports Racing team has brought in Ramyller Alves (14th at the opener) for the remainder of supercross. Alex Martin and Jordon Smith crashed out of the opener in Orlando but both are back to race today, Jeremy Martin is not, as he is still dealing with a shoulder injury. Pierce Brown is making his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing debut today as he returns from a knee injury he suffered back in September 2020. See our full injury report for today's race if you missed it. And in non-injury news, veteran Ryan Sipes is also lining up on his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing MC 250F this weekend. Sipes is expected to race his GasGas MC 250F today and compete in American Flat Track, GNCC/other off-road events, and more throughout the year.
It’s tough to know exactly what to anticipate heading into today’s race—especially if the weather has a bigger impact than expected. In the 250SX West Region, we’ve only seen one race so far and with a weekend off following the first round, lots of riders had time to rest and recover and to test coming into the typically brutal conditions that the speedway brings. After a broken foot injury suffered in January, Justin Cooper came out to take the Orlando 2 Supercross main event win. For the second year in a row, Cooper won the opening round of his region and he enters the day with the red plates on his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing #32 YZ250F. He’s hoping to hold onto those plates for longer than he did last year though as he wants to win the title this season. After only one 250SX West Region race we can't say the title is easily his but we do know that Cooper has the points lead and is an impressive outdoor rider/is good when the tracks are tough, so he could easily be a favorite to take the win today. He finished third in the 2019 250SX main event here in his only visit to the speedway. Garrett Marchbanks, winner of the 2020 Daytona Supercross, main event finished third at the opening round aboard his ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F and he's hungry to repeat at the speedway tonight. Could Marchbanks become only the sixth two-time Lites/250SX two-time Daytona Supercross main event winner tonight? If weather continues to go south, the #48's chances might improve significantly.
Most teams and riders have Florida bases to use throughout the year, but the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing gang is known for doing their work exclusively out in California. That’s finally changed, as the team purchased the GOAT Farm from the Carmichael family a few months ago and finally started working there over the last few weeks. The hope is by the 2022 season, the team will operate exclusively out of Florida, but for now they will just ride there during these few weeks and then head back to California.
From that Star Racing team, Dylan Ferrandis has admitted he lost valuable testing time in the off-season due to a hand injury. After this testing time in Florida, Ferrandis said they made huge breakthroughs with the motorcycle and he really feels good on the bike coming into this weekend. Ferrandis also loves this track—he has raced here once before, in the 250 class in 2017, and that race marked his first podium in the U.S.
At the top of the 450SX class, Ken Roczen leads the points by six over Cooper Webb. Neither of these riders have ever won here at Daytona, but both said they love the track. The problem for everyone in the 450SX Class over the last few years is Eli Tomac is nearly unbeatable here. Eli has won four of the last five years, and if he takes his fifth tonight, he will tie Ricky Carmichael’s record of five Daytona wins. Tomac told us he looks at Daytona as a must-win situation, because the track is good for him and also because he needs a win to get his season on track.
Ken Roczen's Honda CRF450R. Align Media Eli Tomac during Friday's press day ride. Align Media Dylan Ferrandis during Friday's press day ride. Align Media Justin Barcia during Friday's press day ride. Align Media Cooper Webb during Friday's press day ride. Align Media Marvin Musquin during Friday's press day ride. Align Media
New Schedule
With rain expected on and off throughout the day, today’s race schedule has been adjusted. Word from our colleagues is that there is also hail coming down across the road from the speedway, so we are off to a wet start to the day but so far the rain has not damaged the track. At the moment, the night program has not changed, only the qualifying schedule has changed. Check out the weather revised schedule below. And just in, the riders were unable to view the track earlier so they are now giving riders the opportunity to view the track and the start of the first practice will be bumped from 12 p.m. EST to 1:25 p.m. EST. Below is the updated schedule.
First Timed Practice
250SX
Once the riders took to the track for the first time today, Pierce Brown led the 250SX group B session early. Jordan Bailey took the top spot away from Brown but then veteran Ryan Sipes jumped to P1. So far the track seems to be in great condition, even after not being covered during this morning’s thunderstorm. The track looks pretty fast as riders navigate different lines. When the session ended, Sipes topped the session with Bailey and Brown claiming the second and third times. Ty Masterpool snuck into the top four towards the end of the session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryan Sipes
|01:11.4820
|Vine Grove, KY
|GasGas MC 250F
|2
|Jordan Bailey
|01:11.4900
|Orlando, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|
Pierce Brown
|01:11.9900
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|01:12.6780
|Paradise, TX
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Dominique Thury
|01:13.1780
|Yamaha YZ250F
When the 250SX group C took to the track, Blaine Silveira and Carter Halpain led the group around the track. Halpain held the top time and then he bettered it to stay at the top of the session. Halpain was the only rider to drop below the 1:17.000 mark as he put down a 1:15.293 to top the session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Carter Halpain
|01:15.2930
|Lubbock, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Blaine Silveira
|01:17.3270
|Lemoore, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Dustin Winter
|01:17.5110
|Clearwater, KS
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Chance Blackburn
|01:18.4080
|Spokane, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Colby Copp
|01:18.7460
|Los Banos, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
Justin Cooper led the 250SX group A around the track for the first lap. On his first timed lap, Cooper dropped an immediate heater, a 1:10.884. Jordon Smith had the second-fastest first lap with a 1:12.141. Rookie Seth Hammaker then passed his teammate Smith for P2 with a 1:11.047. Garrett Marchbanks looks comfortable on his ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F. He was flowing well and had an impressive wheel-tap triple before the finish line. His 1:11.270 sits fourth at the end of the session. On the eighth lap, Cooper dropped another heater, this time a 1:09.227! Cameron McAdoo put in a 01:10.3780 to be the only other rider under the 1:11.000 mark once the session ended.
“Yeah, left it a little bit dry yesterday, so it’s actually really good right now,” Cooper said on the track afterwards. “It has some good traction. It’s just really hard to see right now with the light drizzle. Gone through a lot of tear-offs. So we’ll see, we’ll try maybe the roll-offs for the next one. Vision got pretty blurry if you didn’t pull a tear-off pretty quick. All in all the track is great. It’s going to be pretty tough once it gets rough. Just really like this venue, looking forward to it. Looking to carry the momentum from the last race.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|01:09.2270
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|01:10.3780
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|01:11.0470
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|01:11.2700
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jordon Smith
|01:11.4220
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX
Justin Barcia led the 450SX group A into the first turn but then slide out exiting the second turn! He almost collected Eli Tomac in the process but Tomac was able to get a ride over the Tuff Blox and avoid going down. Once everyone went around Barcia, he remounted and cut part of the track before almost getting taken out by a Tuff Block. He went to the mechanics’ area but only to get his front end re-aligned. Marvin Musquin recorded the first fast time (a 1:09.408) but then Tomac jumped to a 1:09.289 Dylan Ferrandis out in a 1:10.030 and Dean Wilson’s 1:10.110 bumped him into the top five. A few minutes later and Jason Anderson moved under the 1:10.000 mark as he put in a 1:09.898. Then Ferrandis put down a 1:09.341 to move to second behind Tomac's 1:09.341. Ken Roczen's 1:10.195 was sixth-fastest and Cooper Webb's 1:10.634 was ninth in the first session. Chase Sexton's 1:10.798 was 11th in his first qualifying session since his shoulder injury at the Houston 2 Supercross.
“Right now we still have good conditions, the dirt is perfect, but obviously if it keeps up with what it’s doing right now it’s going to get slicker later on,” said Tomac. “So that was huge for us to go out there and get that first-place in that first practice session. I’d be surprised if qualifying two is faster.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|01:09.2890
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|01:09.3410
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|01:09.4080
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|01:09.8980
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Dean Wilson
|01:10.1100
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
In the 450SX group B session, Austin Politelli’s 1:14.619 was bested by a 1:14.241 from Justin Starling. Then Brandon Hartranft’s 1:13.955 jumped to the top of the board. Then, late in the session Fredrick Noren put in a time of 1:13.162 that topped the session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Fredrik Noren
|01:13.1620
|Lidköping
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Brandon Hartranft
|01:13.9550
|Brick, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|
Justin Starling
|01:14.2410
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|
Austin Politelli
|01:14.6190
|Menifee, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Kevin Moranz
|01:14.6640
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
There’s a handful of 250SX East Region riders in the 450SX group C session today. Grant Harlan (250SX East Region rider) was leading the 450SX group C session by over two seconds as he had a 1:14.451 and the second-fastest time is a 1:17.650 by Curren Thurman (another 250SX East Region rider). Devin Harriman (250SX East Region rider) jumped into second at the end of the session. Harlan’s time bested all but the top three riders in the 450SX group B.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Harlan
|01:14.4510
|Justin, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|
Devin Harriman
|01:16.9590
|Longview, WA
|KTM 350 SX-F
|3
|Chad Saultz
|01:17.5870
|Batavia, IL
|KTM 350 SX-F
|4
|Curren Thurman
|01:17.6500
|Rosharon, TX
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Robert Piazza
|01:17.7710
|Easton, PA
|Yamaha YZ450F
Second Timed Practice
250SX
During the break between practice, the track crew reshaped several parts of the track, including the whoops, the sand sections before the over-under bridge, and some of the rutted up turns. The track looked to be in great condition once again as the rain held off. Once the 250SX group B took to the track, Hardy Munoz, Dominque Thury, and Ryan Sipes shuffled around to lead the field around during the first few laps. Again, Jordan Bailey had the fastest time of the session. Then Ty Masterpool put himself into the top two times when he found a flow. Jerry Robin moved in behind Ty Masterpool and then Pierce Brown and Jake Masterpool move into the top five. Moments later and Sipes shuffled his way into fourth and Carson Mumford slide into fifth.
In the second 250SX group A session, Jordon Smith grabbed the "holeshot" but went down and was holding his back and was seeking help by the Alpinestars Medical Crew. But on the time sheets, Justin Cooper was absolutely flying once again. He put in a 1:08.913, which wasn't touched, topping the 250SX qualifying chart for the day.
“We have a really good racetrack, I think, tonight and it looks like it’s going to break down pretty gnarly," said Cooper. "So it’s going to be about consistency, I think, tonight.”
Once again, Hammaker is looked great in qualifying. He raced here a ton as an amateur and that’s translating over well so far in his first go here in the pro ranks as he looks to best his sixth from his debut at the Orlando 2 Supercross. And Hunter Lawrence quietly snuck into the top-five at the end of the session. He could be a sleeper tonight when the track gets rough so keep your eye on the #41.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dustin Winter
|01:13.7240
|Clearwater, KS
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Blaine Silveira
|01:14.6650
|Lemoore, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Carter Halpain
|01:14.8730
|Lubbock, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Bryton Carroll
|01:15.2640
|Vineland, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Kyle Greeson
|01:16.0300
|Knightsen, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordan Bailey
|01:11.0050
|Orlando, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Ty Masterpool
|01:11.3970
|Paradise, TX
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|
Pierce Brown
|01:11.7140
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Ryan Sipes
|01:11.8780
|Vine Grove, KY
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Carson Mumford
|01:11.9950
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|01:08.9130
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|01:09.5390
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|01:09.9160
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|01:10.1420
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|01:10.4860
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|01:08.9130
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|01:09.5390
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|01:09.9160
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|01:10.1420
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|01:10.4860
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
450SX
When the 450SX group A session got out of the gates for the final time, Aaron Plessinger grabbed the "holeshot.” Plessinger was passed by Ken Roczen right before the finish line and Roczen took off on a heater. The #94 put in a blistering 01:08.0190. Dylan Ferrandis (1:08.725) and Marvin Musquin (1:08.871) were the next fastest and then Ferrandis lowered his time to a 1:08.1290. Behind them, Eli Tomac bumped Musquin back to fourth with a 1:08.260. Chase Sexton (1:08.808), Jason Anderson (1:08.927), and Cooper Webb (1:08.927) all dropped heaters under the 1:09.0 mark, shuffling around from fourth and back. After the trio of heaters, the top seven were all under 1:09.0.
In the final 450SX group B session, Justin Starling edged out Brandon Hartranft for the top time of the session. In the 450SX group C session, the final qualifying slot of the day, Grant Harlan had over two seconds on the rest of the field but he crashed hard and needed assistance from the Alpinestars Medical Crew. The crash called for a red flag by the AMA officials in order to allow Harlan to be helped off the track. Once the group was given the green flag, they had four minutes remaining. Although Harlan topped the session and qualified 24th overall, his status for the night show is unknown at the moment.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|01:08.0190
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|01:08.1290
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|01:08.2600
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|01:08.5400
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|01:08.6130
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Harlan
|01:12.9660
|Justin, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Alexander Nagy
|01:14.9900
|Richmond, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Rando
|01:15.0840
|East Lyme, CT
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Robert Piazza
|01:15.8440
|Easton, PA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Curren Thurman
|01:15.9720
|Rosharon, TX
|Husqvarna FC 450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|01:08.0190
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|01:08.1290
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|01:08.2600
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|01:08.5400
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|01:08.6130
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
250SX Heat 1
Jalek Swoll and Seth Hammaker came through the first few turns side-by-side. Hammaker quickly took sole possession of the lead. Cameron McAdoo made his way around Swoll and then went for his teammate and the race lead. Both Joey Crown and Pierce Brown were able to get around Swoll. Then a mistake by Crown in the long rhythem section allowed Brown to take over third place. A few turns later, as Brown went to the outside to triple, Crown went to the inside to roll-double but made a mistake and lost his momentum going up the steep first jump. He stayed up but fell to the right and lost several positions, dropping out of transfer position. Out front, McAdoo grabbed the lead from Hammaker and checked out to take his second heat race win of the season.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|7 Laps
|1:09.431
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|+04.575
|1:10.528
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|
Pierce Brown
|+13.168
|1:11.492
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Jordan Bailey
|+20.232
|1:11.330
|Orlando, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|
Alex Martin
|+21.590
|1:12.997
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F