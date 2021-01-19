Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Houston 2

Race Day Feed Houston 2

January 19, 2021 1:10pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the second round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Boom! We're back again in Houston, with a track that's somewhat similar to the opener but just different enough to seem totally different. This track winds around in counter-clockwise fashion compared to the clock-wise around the floor direction we saw on Saturday. That doesn't matter, but the obstacles do. We see the first dragon's back of the season and it leaps into a tricky rhythm lane. The real question is actually the dirt. It was quite soft and rutty on Saturday, but expected to be less damp today, as dirt tends to dry out in a stadium. We'll see. Jason Thomas' Staging Area provides your best track preview for the weekend.

There are too many storylines to list. Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen were the class of the 450 field on Saturday, Marvin Musquin was happy with third, and Adam Cianciarulo and Malcolm Stewart were glad to have quiet, consistent nights in the top five. On the other side, Cooper Webb was ninth, Zach Osborne 10th, Eli Tomac 13th and Jason Anderson 15th. That's not where guys like that want to be. What happens if they head to the front? Can Barcia and Roczen get away again? 

In the 250s Christian Craig dominated the day and night, but Austin Forkner was also good coming through the pack for second. They never got to battle at Houston 1, and there's still plenty of 250SX East contenders looking for more. 

Riders are out on track for free practice right now, we'll be back shortly with an update. 

  • Justin Barcia's bike with red backgrounds. Align Media
  • Dean Wilson. Align Media
  • Sand added to the track for Tuesday. Align Media
  • Houston 2 track. Align Media
  • The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM WPS crew. Align Media
  • Houston 2 track. Align Media
  • Adam Cianciarulo and mechanic Justin Shantie. Align Media

Free Practice

It took approximately zero seconds for riders to start busting out the big rhythm in the middle of the track. Tha's dragon's back over a single, then hit the face of a the next table and quad-double into the next corner. It's crazy how quickly and easily even the 250 riders nailed that. It could get tricky as the pocket/face of the table gets rough and rutted, and since everyone has to go dragon-double into that pocket, it is likely to take a beating.

The other big line is a 3-3-3 at the top rhythm lane out of the sand. Riders can do it easily but only using the outside of the sand turn. It's much slowed to go outside. If someone could get the 3-3-3 from the inside it would be a huge advantage, but sand turns are tricky and a rut/berm that works one lap could change the next. 

Lots of track grooming here. That indicates the dirt is really soft and needs work to hold up.

When the seeded 250 riders went out, Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig got into a duel to be first on track. Craig looked amazingly fast again but Jett shadowed him and then Craig finally let him go past. Lawrence really looked like he wanted it for a guy who was only riding an untimed practice session. Well, they do time these sessions, but they don't count for qualifying. Lawrence ended up with the top time, Craig was second, and Austin Forkner was third. Forkner was way off in practice on Saturday and turned it around for the night show, saying he's "a racer." (He acknowledged he tried to be really fast in qualifying in 2018 and it backfired on him when he crashed and got hurt.) Forkner going third in this practice is good. Colt Nichols and Michael Mosiman were next.

250 times from free practice.
250 times from free practice.

In the 450s, Jason Anderson usually hangs back and cruises at the back of the train in practice. Suddenly in this session, he was on the gas early and led everyone around. Eli Tomac was also pushing hard quickly, which you don't always see. Maybe that says something about their intentions to come out strong tonight? Are we stretching it a bit? Maybe.

In the end, Chase Sexton again ended up fastest in the session. He was fasted overall qualifier on Saturday. Zach Osborne, also never a qualifying hero was second, then Marvin Musquin, Joey Savatgy and Martin Davalos. Tomac's time ended up 11th, Cooper Webb was 12th and Anderson was 14th. Again, that's not what they want. 

Adam Cianciarulo looked good in this session but for some reason he didn't appear in the lap times. Don't worry, he's racing!

In 450 B group, Freddie Noren had a tough crash-filled go on Saturday but looks good today with the fastest time in free practice.

Wilson Fleming looked really good for most of this session and held the top spot most of the way, but on the tenth lap Devin Harriman jumped ahead to take the top 250 B spot. The dragon's back to single took down Maxwell Sanford with a big hit.

 In 250 A group, Austin Forkner went to the top early, but Christian Craig took it away with a blistering 42.3. Mitchell Oldenburg went down but got up okay. Colt Nichols went to second and then Lawrence took that spot away, but he was still a few tenths off of Craig. Late in the session RJ Hampshire moved up to second, but Lawrence on the very last lap jumped back up to second, three tenths behind Craig Hampshire, Nichols and Forkner rounded out the top five. Max Miller crashed twice in the whoops in this session.

“The track is similar to Saturday just flipped around,” explained Craig. “The dirt is harder packed which suits my style. The sand is tricky, but these lap times are super fast. I don’t know how much faster you can go than a track with low 40s. I can tell you the red plates feel lighter.”

Benny Bloss and Adam Cianciarulo came dangerously close to tangling in the first turn of the 450 A group session. Adam clipped Benny from the inside and nearly went down. Benny was showing serious intent, though, not only as the first rider on the track , but once everyone logged a lap he still held the top time. Bloss didn’t even make the main event on Saturday! On the next lap, the times started coming down into the 43s and Marvin Musquin grabbed the top spot. Then Sexton did it again! He went into the 42s to take the top spot ahead of Musquin. Then Barcia struck! He was on a fast lap in traffic but was splitting guys to maintain his speed, and it worked as he jumped to the top by a tenth over Sexton. The final two laps saw times coming in fast and furious as Sexton moved to the top again, only for Zach Osborne to take it away! Roczen lagged near the back of the times the whole way but ended up third with a late flyer, ahead of Barcia and Musquin. Ferrandis looked good and netted sixth, then it was Savatgy, Tomac, Wilson and Webb in 11th.

“The main thing is doing this sand section,” said Osborne. “I had a little bit different line than some others through the sand. My knee was quite sore the other day from my press day crash. Just a lot of therapy with Doctor G, acoustic sound waves and massages. It was a Tibial Plataeu injury, just sore. I’m looking forward to tonight, we have amazing dirt tonight in Houston. The track got smoother for some reason and the track was like riding on Velcro, I don’t know if I’ve ever felt that much traction. Looking forward to letting these Dunlops work.”

Wilson Fleming was the head of the 250 B group early, again, but once again Devin Harriman moved to the top. The times came down and Texas’ own Curren Thurman then moved to the top, with Fleming second.

The 250 A group practice start saw Colt Nichols beat everyone to turn one, and a tough block got kicked onto the track and nearly claimed Jett Lawrence. Craig took his customary spot at the top of the charts. Later, Colt Nichols then flashed up at the top of the board.Rookie Josh Varize went down hard in the whoops and took a few minutes to get up. A lap later RJ Hampshire went down hard and had to be attended to. He was able to get back up, though. A lot of carnage here, as Lorzeno Camporese also went down. That led to a red flag and a stop to the session, hopefully Camporese isn’t badly hurt.

The session restarted with a few minutes to go, and Craig wasted no time getting to the top of the board again, reclaiming it from Nichols, who was second. Lawrence, Mosiman and Forkner rounded out the top five. What’s interesting is the big rhythm after the dragon’s back has actually changed. Riders are now riding down back the of the dragon’s back instead of jumping off, then going on-off the next table and double-single into the corner. There's not as much airtime as the quad over table, and it appears to be faster. Even though it’s less air, it seems trickier, though.

"Track is breaking up, it was one lined and follow the lead but now we have different lines especially going into the whoops, which I like," said Craig, the fastest.

Justin Brayton holeshot the practice start with Vince Friese right behind. Before long it was again Chase Sexton at the top of the charts. A lot of 23 at the top over these first two rounds. Mid way through the session Adam Cianciarulo found a new rhythm in the long lane at the top of the track. Instead of the 3-3-3 from the outside of the sand he went 2-3-4 into the corner. Then the floodgates opened, Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac, Malcolm Stewart, Chase Sexton and others started busting it. It cost Sexton, though, as he ended up going down hard, flying off the track and onto the concrete. He got lucky and wasn’t hurt.

Cianciarulo ended up fastest.

“I didn’t get a full off season like I would have liked to,” said Cianciarulo. “I don’t like being 10th in practice, so I just went out and kind of hammered it there. Trying to get some momentum and get some speed back ,and hopefully get some holeshots. Right now the whoops are hard to jump, the middle is so U-ed out, it’s bumpy, it’s better to try to skim over the top. They’re really tricky.”

In 450 B, Freddie Noren told us he was racing on a stock bike on Saturday, because he wasn’t sure about trying to some of the new parts he just got for his race bike. But then he missed the main and he wasn’t happy about it, so he’s going for it with the new stuff today. He is riding much better so far, topping this 450 B group. Clason was second ahead of Starling, Catanzaro and Politelli.

Supercross

Houston 2 (East) - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Adam Cianciarulo 41.797 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
2Chase Sexton 41.904 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Zach Osborne 41.989 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
4Malcolm Stewart 42.125 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ken Roczen 42.130 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
Full Results
