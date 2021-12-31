In 2022, I plan on riding even more, and also writing more in Racer X magazine. We will be celebrating 50 years of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross (after putting the actually 50th year on hold last year due to the uncertainties of the pandemic—a word I am honestly tired of typing). I also plan on taking the kids (Vance and Sloane) and the fiancée (Sabrina) on more trips to more races. Believe me, they are all ready to get on with the new year, and hopefully an even better year.

Happy New Year, everyone. See you at the races.

The Best Year (Jason Weigandt)

Sounds strange, but motorcycles have never really been part of my life. Yes, I’ve worked full-time here for 20 years, and I’ve followed the sport since I was five, but my parents weren’t huge dirt bike fans. I can’t believe my dad even did what he did, getting me a quad (at least) and taking me riding every few weekends growing up. My dad was cheap, so spending a few hundred on a Suzuki LT50 Quad Runner was a big deal. He bought my first quad used and then told me on Christmas morning, “Santa gave this quad to another little boy that didn’t want it, and then he took it back and gave it to you.” Buying used saved him $100 back in 1984!

Dad learned that three-wheeled ATVs were in big trouble from a safety standpoint and a government ban might be coming, so he headed to the local Honda dealership to see if they might be offloading them for cheap. Indeed! He got a brand-new unsold 1985 ATC 125M … in 1988! For $800. So now dad and I could ride together. Later I got a Yamaha Moto4 80 quad and a Suzuki LT-160. These were all very tame vehicles. Dad said no two-strokes, no clutch, and no dirt bikes. Those machines were for racing, and if you race, you get hurt. So we would just ride in the woods and such. Never, ever on a track.

Of course, this only steeled my resolve to someday race motocross on a dirt bike. Turns out my first real full-time job was right here at Racer X, and a few months into riding I broke my navicular learning how to jump. My new boss at my new job, the esteemed Rita Coombs, summed it up: “I don’t care if you broke your wrist—your fingers better work, because I need you to type!”

Any industry person will tell you that racing and riding are the first things to go when you get a job like this. You work seven days a week, and the weekends are generally spent covering or helping others, not yourself. So even though I now owned a dirt bike, finding time to race and ride was pretty tough. Plus, Rita needed me to type! Oh, and then one time I invited my dad to High Point so he could watch me race for the first time … and I promptly cased a double on Bradshaw Boulevard so badly that I broke both ankles on the first lap. I rode over to my truck and just laid down in the bed in pain. Dad never even saw me come around! Maybe he was right about that getting hurt thing?

So when I was a kid, my parents weren’t really into motocross. When I was an adult and got a job, riding kinda got in the way. After breaking both ankles at High Point, I got an offer to audition for the old Supercross Live! webcast show, so I trudged through the airport on two very painful ankles. I kinda realized then I’d be flying a lot more soon, and maybe I would be better off riding less and getting hurt less.

Then I met my wife. Once you get married and start a family, I can tell you FOR SURE that riding is not a priority, especially when you already spend about 30 weekends of the year away from home.

That’s what makes 2021 so remarkable for me. My son was born in 2014, and it was immediately apparent he loved dirt bikes. But even still, it takes several years for that love to turn into riding, first with Stryders and bicycles and a Stacyc to actually having a PW50 and getting onto a track. Finally, we started going to local motocross tracks like Chad Reed’s very popular Moto40 and the famous ClubMX, but that was just to use the kids’ tracks. I got my son a KTM SX-E 5 electric bike this year. The riding days morphed from me running alongside the track and watching his every move to just chilling. It was getting easier. Hmmmm…. Could I bring my bike to the track?

One day this year I finally did. I own a 2018 KTM 350 EXC-F dual sport because three years ago “riding” meant sneaking out of the garage for 30 minutes, finding some woods near the house, practicing turns, and going home. Things were finally changing. I brought my dual sport to Moto40, and when my kid took a break from riding and started playing with some other kids, I told him, “Okay, buddy, Daddy is going to go ride now. Be good and I’ll be right back.”

That was it. I rolled onto the track and started doing laps. Finally, finally, finally, I was doing practice laps on a motocross track and it was not a bad thing. It wasn’t something my parents didn’t want me to do. It wasn’t something that interfered with work or family. This WAS a family thing now. And man, those laps were fun, even on a dual sport. I had basically waited my entire life to get on a motocross track and not feel like I wasn’t supposed to be doing it.

Yes, 2020 and 2021 kinda sucked for large-scale reasons, but for me they turned out pretty awesome. I expect to ride even more in 2022—so Happy New Year, everyone!