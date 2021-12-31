Welcome to Racerhead on the last day of another year, December 31, 2021. First, here’s hoping everyone had a joyful Christmas with their families and friends, and if not, you at least got to watch A Christmas Story a time or three. And also Happy New Year to all out there in the moto community. I imagine it’s been a rollercoaster of a ride for most of us, as we are still in a global health crisis with a formidable, devious, and dangerous foe. That’s the bad news. The good news is that we seem to be getting stronger and smarter as we navigate this minefield of ever-changing rules and regulations. There really is a fatigue that set in long ago, began to dissipate in the summer, and recently came back with a new variant and another rough go for the world in general.
Yet eight days from now, if all things go according to plan, we will be either at or focused on Angel Stadium in Anaheim for the blessed start of a new season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. I will admit that I used to get Anaheim fatigue because there have been just so many races there over the years—sometimes as many as three. But when Feld Entertainment had to map 2021 without setting foot anywhere in the Golden State, well, I didn’t realize how much I would miss that Big A. I’m sure a lot of folks feel that way.
Of course, there are still some concerns, as well as pushback from fans who may not want to get tested or show vaccination cards, but I know the crew at Feld has been working tirelessly since last May when they ended with another multiple set at Salt Lake City. They deserve some good events after quite honestly probably losing their shirts by even having the series in 2021 with limited attendance, let alone getting ’20 in with zero fans during the seven-race SLC run to completion. A tip of the visor to the people behind the series for even making this thing happen and seem almost back to normal, when obviously we are not. They are taking every precaution they can to protect the riders, the team personnel, the industry workers, their own staff—everyone who punches the clock at supercross. As for the fans, they need to follow the rules that are locally in place and stay safe for themselves. I know I will be there, and I can’t wait to just see the Anaheim Supercross in person again.
Does Justin Barcia make it 4️⃣❓ pic.twitter.com/5mWzvXNYLs— Racer X (@racerxonline) December 29, 2021
With this being the last day of the year, and not much happening in the way of news due to the holidays, as well as everyone battening down the hatches as they get ready for the opener, I asked the guys to just tell us about their past year: the highs and lows and what they are looking ahead to in 2022. (I also wanted to have Racerhead go up much earlier than normal so we can later post our annual requiem The Lives They Lived, where we talk about some of the friends and fellow moto enthusiasts that we lost in the past 365 days. Sadly, it’s a long one. Please check back later or on New Year’s Day.)
As far as my own year goes, I couldn’t be happier about the turnaround the motorcycle industry has made, especially after it seemed like things were about to touch rock bottom in 2019. I hate to say it, but if there was any kind of silver-lining to the pandemic that began last year, it’s the fact that a lot of people got back in touch with motorcycling as a way get outside and enjoy some recreation, and the motorsports industry in general has benefitted immensely. We also got a lucky break of sorts in the summer when nationwide restrictions came off, and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Specialized AMA Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), and the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch all had record attendance.
Of course, this being 2021, no sooner had we left Loretta Lynn’s than the Ranch was hit with devastating floods that took the lives of 20 local people. Had that flooding hit when the place was full of motocross families, it would be been a much, much worse tragedy. No matter, the motocross community rallied behind the #Racers4Waverly cause put together by Road 2 Recovery, and an incredible amount of money (some $300,000 and counting) was raised for the people of the town of Waverly who have come out and supported the racers and their families every year since 1982.
On a personal level, I was glad to get back on the motorcycles more, though not to do much racing. I signed on for the new Jeff Stanton Adventure Tour in Michigan and got to ride Triumphs with my old childhood nemesis 6-Time, as well as Simon Cudby, Brett Smith, and Dave Frazee. It was an amazing trip. And then at the end of summer I spent the week between Fox Raceway 2 and Hangtown up in the Lost Coast of California, riding Ducati Multistradas with Cudby and Nick McCabe. I strongly recommend both trips to anyone who enjoys a very long motorcycle ride out into some of the most beautiful areas of the country.
The December 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
The Lost Coast of California
Exploring some of California’s most remote and undeveloped areas aboard Ducati Multistrada V4 S adventure bikes.
In 2022, I plan on riding even more, and also writing more in Racer X magazine. We will be celebrating 50 years of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross (after putting the actually 50th year on hold last year due to the uncertainties of the pandemic—a word I am honestly tired of typing). I also plan on taking the kids (Vance and Sloane) and the fiancée (Sabrina) on more trips to more races. Believe me, they are all ready to get on with the new year, and hopefully an even better year.
Happy New Year, everyone. See you at the races.
The Best Year (Jason Weigandt)
Sounds strange, but motorcycles have never really been part of my life. Yes, I’ve worked full-time here for 20 years, and I’ve followed the sport since I was five, but my parents weren’t huge dirt bike fans. I can’t believe my dad even did what he did, getting me a quad (at least) and taking me riding every few weekends growing up. My dad was cheap, so spending a few hundred on a Suzuki LT50 Quad Runner was a big deal. He bought my first quad used and then told me on Christmas morning, “Santa gave this quad to another little boy that didn’t want it, and then he took it back and gave it to you.” Buying used saved him $100 back in 1984!
Dad learned that three-wheeled ATVs were in big trouble from a safety standpoint and a government ban might be coming, so he headed to the local Honda dealership to see if they might be offloading them for cheap. Indeed! He got a brand-new unsold 1985 ATC 125M … in 1988! For $800. So now dad and I could ride together. Later I got a Yamaha Moto4 80 quad and a Suzuki LT-160. These were all very tame vehicles. Dad said no two-strokes, no clutch, and no dirt bikes. Those machines were for racing, and if you race, you get hurt. So we would just ride in the woods and such. Never, ever on a track.
Of course, this only steeled my resolve to someday race motocross on a dirt bike. Turns out my first real full-time job was right here at Racer X, and a few months into riding I broke my navicular learning how to jump. My new boss at my new job, the esteemed Rita Coombs, summed it up: “I don’t care if you broke your wrist—your fingers better work, because I need you to type!”
Any industry person will tell you that racing and riding are the first things to go when you get a job like this. You work seven days a week, and the weekends are generally spent covering or helping others, not yourself. So even though I now owned a dirt bike, finding time to race and ride was pretty tough. Plus, Rita needed me to type! Oh, and then one time I invited my dad to High Point so he could watch me race for the first time … and I promptly cased a double on Bradshaw Boulevard so badly that I broke both ankles on the first lap. I rode over to my truck and just laid down in the bed in pain. Dad never even saw me come around! Maybe he was right about that getting hurt thing?
So when I was a kid, my parents weren’t really into motocross. When I was an adult and got a job, riding kinda got in the way. After breaking both ankles at High Point, I got an offer to audition for the old Supercross Live! webcast show, so I trudged through the airport on two very painful ankles. I kinda realized then I’d be flying a lot more soon, and maybe I would be better off riding less and getting hurt less.
Then I met my wife. Once you get married and start a family, I can tell you FOR SURE that riding is not a priority, especially when you already spend about 30 weekends of the year away from home.
That’s what makes 2021 so remarkable for me. My son was born in 2014, and it was immediately apparent he loved dirt bikes. But even still, it takes several years for that love to turn into riding, first with Stryders and bicycles and a Stacyc to actually having a PW50 and getting onto a track. Finally, we started going to local motocross tracks like Chad Reed’s very popular Moto40 and the famous ClubMX, but that was just to use the kids’ tracks. I got my son a KTM SX-E 5 electric bike this year. The riding days morphed from me running alongside the track and watching his every move to just chilling. It was getting easier. Hmmmm…. Could I bring my bike to the track?
One day this year I finally did. I own a 2018 KTM 350 EXC-F dual sport because three years ago “riding” meant sneaking out of the garage for 30 minutes, finding some woods near the house, practicing turns, and going home. Things were finally changing. I brought my dual sport to Moto40, and when my kid took a break from riding and started playing with some other kids, I told him, “Okay, buddy, Daddy is going to go ride now. Be good and I’ll be right back.”
That was it. I rolled onto the track and started doing laps. Finally, finally, finally, I was doing practice laps on a motocross track and it was not a bad thing. It wasn’t something my parents didn’t want me to do. It wasn’t something that interfered with work or family. This WAS a family thing now. And man, those laps were fun, even on a dual sport. I had basically waited my entire life to get on a motocross track and not feel like I wasn’t supposed to be doing it.
Yes, 2020 and 2021 kinda sucked for large-scale reasons, but for me they turned out pretty awesome. I expect to ride even more in 2022—so Happy New Year, everyone!
Personal Year In Moto (Keefer)
Well, that's a wrap—2021 is gone and we are on to 2022. I’ve kept a log since 2017 on how many hours a week I ride, as it is important for many reasons, but mostly for the time I put on certain parts/accessories. For 2021, I managed 304 hours total on motorcycles. By the time you read this it might be near 307, but in the grand scheme of things this wasn't the most time I have spent on a bike. I had just under 400 hours in 2020. I had a knee injury that set me back a couple months this summer, and that forced me to take some time off from testing. Just like I mentioned in my previous Racerhead article where I can't make up my mind on if I need time off or if I need to work, an injury FORCES me to actually let my body rest. But as many dirt bikers know, you can let your body rest, but your mind never shuts off from the sport. My two knee surgeries this summer gave me some time to think about what I want to do when I’m not able to ride as much as I can now. I’m no spring chicken, and that time for me is closer than it is further away. Sometimes in this line of work you get so caught up in creating content, typing, talking, and riding you forget to plan out your future a little. I’m guilty of this. I used those two months off to create a life plan, and that plan is to hopefully stick with this another seven years and then taper off the test riding a little. Sticking with the riding workload of this side of the job for seven more years is no easy feat, so taking care of my body is one of my New Year's resolutions I’ve got going on. I train hard, I ride a lot, I eat like crap, and I am 45. These don't mix....
The knee injury forced me out of Loretta Lynn's this year (which really upset my wife the most), and Aden just missed out on his first B showing at the Ranch. Moving from the C class directly to the B class is no joke, and Aden found out the hard way how difficult it can be. However, if you all remember my failed attempt at trying to qualify for a national back in 2019, I said that my failed attempt will eventually teach Aden a lesson, and that came into play this year when he didn't reach his goal of getting to the Ranch in 2021. When he saw his dad get up from that poor performance in 2019 to get a class championship in 2020 at Loretta's, it showed him that failure is okay, but it failure should make you get back to work harder than ever before. Let it fuel your fire. I think a lot of kids nowadays are just plain afraid to suck sometimes or fail. Aden has learned from that failure and is riding better than I’ve ever seen him. With the help of Team Green in 2022, we hope to get Aden back to the Ranch for some top-ten finishes in the B class this summer.
Once the knee was healed up and ready to go, I set my sights on winning the Dubya USA Works Vet Championship at Glen Helen Raceway. Getting to race/battle my longtime friend Travis Preston was a memory I will never forget. I was fortunate to walk away with a 1-1 in the 40 Pro class, and once again Aden was right beside me through it all. What they don't tell you when you get your child into motocross is that most of his or her life's lessons will be right there smacking them in the face every day. Failure. Success. Perseverance. Defeat. Winning. Losing. Come-ups. Letdowns. All of those things we face in normal everyday life, motocross can teach/guide if you let it. Aden saw his dad down. Aden also got to see his dad drag his ass off the couch and get back to work. He also witnessed his dad fail and succeed. He walked beside me through all of these life lessons. I don't know any other sport in the world that can give a child that much life knowledge in one year (and you're able to live it just like they are, by doing it together). I've learned to appreciate these lessons as I get older and still have that competitive fire in me like I was 15! Maybe another go at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Nationals is in order for 2022? Hmmm. Sounds fun! See you in 2022! Happy New Year Everyone. #KeepKidsOnDirtBikes
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
I consider myself to be very fortunate. I have had the pleasure of traveling the world for the last 20 years. I have raced motorcycles in dozens of countries and now get to commentate several of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) events each year. It’s been a charmed existence, especially for anyone with a passion for two wheels. When the world changed in the spring of 2020, I was worried that much of that travel would be permanently impacted. For a while, it was. The lockdowns of 2020 had me at home for months on end, working from home like most of the global workforce. Fortunately for me, though, I was able to get out and about beginning that summer and haven’t looked back. For me personally, the reward of continuing my way of life was worth the risk. I was unwilling to miss the “Salt Lake Seven” last summer, and the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship that saw new venues and even two races at RedBud MX over four days! I was willing to absorb the constant possibility of contracting COVID-19 if forced to choose between that risk and the reward of seeing the world. While that risk may not be prudent for those with preexisting conditions, for me it was. That’s a deeply personal decision that I weighed over weeks and months as data unfurled.
As 2021 arrived, I was ready to go with renewed fervor. I attended every round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, several rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, four rounds of MXGP, and even the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Italy. Mix in a smattering of domestic travel for Fly Racing coupled with a vacation to Hawaii, and I was a man on the go for this calendar year. I stood on the Mediterranean coast in Sardinia, hiked the Dolomites in northern Italy, surfed Waikiki Beach, walked a lap of the majestic Maggiora racetrack, and drove on the banking of Daytona International Speedway. Any opportunity that arose, I immediately accepted. Twenty-twenty taught me that nothing can be taken for granted, and I took advantage.
Speaking of international travel, 2021 marked the first time in a long time that Team USA was missing from the Motocross of Nations. Having traversed the COVID-19-induced hurdles that are involved with entering the European Union, I can speak to the complications. Attempting to facilitate such an undertaking had to be overwhelming when considering the scope of Team USA. With the raging vaccine debate, ever-changing quarantine rules, additional costs of travel (testing), and the looming risk of testing positive while in country, I can understand why Team USA withdrew. I hated it, but I understood the final decision. The Motocross of Nations is a difficult event to coordinate logistically in the easiest of times, let alone in the midst of a pandemic. For one willing person like myself to attend, it wasn’t really that difficult. For dozens of vaccinated and unvaccinated with various health concerns? That’s a completely different story.
As we look to 2022, I am full of optimism. Sure, Omicron is reason for concern. I refuse to cower to another dampening of spirit, though. We will eventually work through this nightmare, and life will one day resemble the normalcy that 2019 unknowingly gave us. We are back to Anaheim in a week, we have a full schedule of global racing on tap, and RedBud’s Motocross of Nations is going to be the event of a lifetime. If that isn’t enough to leave you optimistic as we enter another year, turn on some old racing and catch the fever!
My Boys’ First Race (Jeff Kocan)
As with Weege up above, I didn’t grow up around dirt bikes. I think Brian Duffy from high school rode one? But he was too busy punching me in the stomach at basketball practice to really get me hooked on the sport. No, I came to moto later in life when I fell in with DC and his crew, right around the time they were putting together issue #3 of Racer X magazine. But now my kids, they know all about moto. And while it might not be a passion for them along the lines of, say, Pokémon cards or that one Bluey episode with the yoga ball for the thousandth time, it’s a constant presence in their lives. And when, in 2020, we relocated from Brooklyn to the scenic hills of Western Massachusetts, we suddenly found ourselves just down the road from The Wick 338 and the legendary Southwick National.
(Interesting side note: Our house is the same distance from Southwick—16 miles—as our Brooklyn apartment was from MetLife Stadium, site of what was essentially the New York City Supercross. While our current drive to The Wick is right around 30 minutes, the trip from Brooklyn to New Jersey with a child in tow would take fourteen and a half hours. Wild!)
When summer 2021 rolled around, the kids were beyond excited. For weeks, Southwick was all my 3-year-old could talk about. My 8-year-old had just learned that he was getting an Indian eFTR Jr. so he could tear around our new backyard, so, I mean, you can imagine. Mania had settled in. We were going. Southwick.
And once we got there? Hoooo boy. If anything, the day overdelivered on their expectations. Thanks to DC, they got a thrilling Mule ride through the swarming, raucous pits. Thanks to their credentials, they had access to the trackside VIP tent and all the free seltzers and meat sticks they could stuff in their faces. Thanks to their new best friend Ryan McLeod, they got to raid the Racer X booth for shirts, hats, sunglasses, can koozies—anything that wasn’t nailed down or on fire, as they say. And thanks to our poor exit planning, they got to pee on a giant dirt pile in the woods! They’ve literally never been happier.
As a parent, it was a blast watching my kids walk around all afternoon, exploring and experiencing all this madness together. Wait until they find out there’s a motorcycle race there too!
Mitchy’s Year In Moto (Mitch Kendra)
The last two years have been extremely challenging for everyone. Since things changed in March 2020, I have been going day by day aiming to achieve the most out of the day, because—as we all know—tomorrow is not always promised. My goal has been to challenge and better myself, learn from my previous mistakes, build on the positive things I did, and not take anything for granted. In the last year, I have purchased my first brand-new motorcycle, pushed myself to new heights in my career, improved my fitness and mental health, spent quality time with family and friends, checked things off my bucket list, and more. I made—and learned from—mistakes, I built on the things I did well, and I continued to learn about a variety of different subjects.
We started off our 2021 riding season here in southwestern Pennsylvania with a few days of breaking in my 2021 Yamaha YZ250F before heading to the Wake Up Ride Day at High Point Raceway. Although manning this website 24/7/365, I still love to ride as much as possible, especially since my days of playing college sports are in the past. The first outing of the year in Mt. Morris was a success, not only on my new bike but it was a great day filled with family and friends. We enjoyed it and made the best out of the chilly weather and muddy track. “We have got to do this more often,” we all said at the end of the day. However, life had different plans. By the time my dad’s birthday rolled around later in the month, he had a mild heart attack. On his 60th birthday he woke up in the hospital and went directly into what turned out to be quadruple bypass heart surgery. Knowing my dad would be sidelined indefinitely, I was thankful we were safe at the track weeks prior and he would be okay. The surgery went well, and although it meant our days at the track would be postponed, it did not mean they were over, luckily (and today on New Year’s Eve he is doing great, over half a year past these issues).
As Keefer mentioned, sports, including motocross, teach us life lessons. Some of these are learned instantly and others take time to learn. Only a month out from our day at High Point, my dad was still recovering, and it was tough on my family not seeing him as him typical self: coming home from long days at work to tinker on a bike in the garage or do something productive outside. But we did learn from it. For years, my dad has said, “Everything happens for a reason, whether we know it then or not.” During his time recovering, Dad decided this was the year he was going to attend the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days in Ohio, an event that has been on his bucket list for years. With his setback—and realization of his age—my dad decided this was the year to go to the event because tomorrow is never promised. The event was everything he dreamed it would be, and upon returning home, my dad kept busting my butt because I “had not posted anything about the vintage days on Racer X yet,” but unbeknownst to him, Davey and Afred granted me a whole feature in the next issue of the magazine on it.
Since his heart surgery threw off any plans for a birthday party, my mom planned an epic private viewing of the 50th anniversary remastered version of On Any Sunday in October for our closest family and friends. At the theater that evening before the lights went dim, I told dad and everyone the news that Davey, who blessed us with his presence that evening, had given my vintage story recap the green light and it would be released in the new magazine just the next day. Needless to say, dad was very surprised that night!
You can read (and see visuals) of the 2021 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days in the December 2021 issue of Racer X Illustrated, which you can check out below.
The December 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
Old School Revival
The old-school utopia known as Vintage Motorcycle Days at Mid-Ohio was back in 2021 and bigger than ever.
Related: Tickets Are Now on Sale for 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days
As the year continued, I was able to go riding a few times as my dad recovered at home. It did not feel the same without him there, smiling, cracking jokes, telling me what sections I was good at and where I could improve. Oh and of course, his famous visualization of how he envisions his body position while entering a turn, him scooting closer up onto an imaginary dirt bike seat, complete with mouth-made sound effects imitating his bike’s engine. At the Big Dave Vet Homecoming, I knew my dad would not be riding this year like he did last September or in April at the muddy first ride day. But I knew he would be there to be my biggest fan, smile, and talk to as many people there as he possibly could. Rider or spectator, having dad there either way was a blessing.
It was also a great blessing to have our friend Ross Kearney back at this year’s Vet Homecoming event. Kearny had undergone Hodgkin's Lymphoma treatment throughout 2020 and actually attended the 2020 event as a spectator while he was finishing up his chemo treatments. He set a goal to come back for this year’s event to race, went home to Texas and trained his butt of, even with the birth of his first child earlier this year. Not only did Kearney attend this year’s event fully healthy, but he raced eight total motos between Saturday’s GP through the woods and Sunday’s motocross racing. At the motocross track, you see people sweating their asses off with the biggest smiles on their faces. Both my dad and Ross inspired me with their determination to return to their best form. Nothing is promised tomorrow, so make the best of today.
Earlier this month, Kearney got his chemo port out of his chest. Way to go, Ross!
In all, I had an opportunity to ride at several other tracks this year, including: Creekside MX, a track I have been riding on yearly since I was in about first grade on a PW50; a ride day at Honda Hills this fall, where my dad was months stronger and made his first return to riding on a busy track; Tomahawk MX, where Racer X brand man Ryan McLeod and I went one weekday for a much-needed day at the track, and more. And to close out the year, on Christmas Eve my dad and I decided to take advantage of the unusually warm weather and ended up putting down about a 25-minute ride at home before celebrating with family. After a few bumps this year, I could not have asked for a better way to close out 2021.
Snapshots of 2021 (Mitch Kendra)
With my dad in mind, I wanted to cross a bucket list item of my own off this summer. In college, my communication professors stressed the idea of being a “big bucket” or doing as much as we could in terms of versatility. For years, I have attended the High Point National, and in 2017 and 2018 I took my camera with me to take some photos (Little did I know then that 2018 event would be the last time I went as a fan because I would return in 2019 as a member of the Racer X staff!). A lot of the work I do at Racer X is behind the scenes, and you have probably seen my work without knowing it. But this year, I decided this was the year I wanted to take it to the next level. I wrote updates, did interviews, and went out of my comfort zone to talk to new people. I even ended up being the spotter for the TV broadcast crew during qualifying for the Southwick National, another unique experience.
This summer I wanted to take photos from the infield at a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship event. If the photos I got turned out well, I could use them every now and then here on the website, and if not, I would learn from the experience. I figured if I was at the races, I might as well take a chance and contribute as much as I could. Well, not only did I get a bunch of great photos from the third round, I ended up also going to the RedBud, Southwick, Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman Nationals as well and contributing photos. On Wednesday, we ran a feature on Align Media’s favorite photos from 2021, highlighting some of the four photographers best work. It is amazing being able to work with people that you look up to, including Weege, Afred, Davey, Mike Emery, Rich Shepherd, Cole Beach, Simon Cudby, and more. These individuals are striving to providing the best quality work day in and day out, and they are willing to help share their wealth of knowledge as well. With inspiration from Mike, Rich, Cole, and Simon, here are several of my favorite photos from the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Jalek Swoll – High Point National
Before the day got rolling I was shuffling around trying to figure out a rough plan for the day: when to be on the track taking photos and when to return to the media tent for more work and/or snacks. I was running down to the track as practice was underway and saw Jalek Swoll standing alone watching the riders on track before taking to it himself. I snagged this photo of the Florida native as he watched in anticipation of his first national at the track.
I snapped the shot and moved out of the way of the busy traffic down behind the starting gates. I enjoyed Swoll taking it all in—just as I was on my first photo day. I am not going to say I called Jalek Swoll winning his first pro race that day, but I do recall thinking how awesome it would be for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider to win since we had already seen two different winners in the first two rounds. When he came across the finish in moto two to claim the overall, I could not believe it. Not only was it surreal for Swoll to win in only his ninth start, but I also got caught up in realizing how incredible it was that I was in the position I was in. I remembered watching from outside the fences and had to pinch myself on the career I have and how far I have come in just three years. I ran to the podium to watch as Swoll revved his Husqvarna to the moon, unstrapped his helmet, and celebrated with his team. I wanted to capture the moment without getting in the way, and I snagged this photo of Swoll hugging his older 450 teammate Dean Wilson, sweat still running down his face and all.
Garrett Marchbanks – Budds Creek National
This photo was from the Budds Creek National. Garrett Marchbanks had just returned to racing the week before after taking some time to undergo arm pump surgery . His results were not where he wanted them to be, and he pulled off during the moto and went for the team truck. I made my way to the pits not long after him to see what was going on. Garrett looked extremely fatigued and frustrated as he jumped into a cold tub. Between the truck and the trailer, I could see sweat pouring down his face as he tried to cool off. I was proud of my creativity on this one, but I also think it shows just how hard it is for these racers. It is incredible being able to get so close and watch these riders and teams work the way they do.
Justin Cooper – Southwick National
Similar to the Marchbanks photo, I captured this photograph of Justin Cooper after a moto at the Southwick Naitonal. I watched as Cooper regained composure after a long moto in the Massachusetts sand.
Ken Roczen – RedBud National
During qualifying at the RedBud National, I wanted to try several panning shots since I could have some help on the exposure being earlier in the day as opposed to the motos during the middle of the day with direct sunlight. Ken Roczen was coming around the track quickly in his Fourth of July throwback-inspired Fox Racing kit and I was still adjusting my settings as he came towards me in the third turn. I barely got everything as I wanted it and crouched down as he blasted by me. A few more riders came in hot behind the #94 so I kept shooting them as well. Panning shots are difficult to execute, but they are a great method to showcase motion and speed. After a break in the action, I went back and looked at what I had gotten, and I was pleased with the end result. I took this photo at 1/100th shutter speed.
Justin Barcia – Southwick National
Another panning shot, this photo of Justin Barcia was from the Southwick National, taken in the long sweeper turn two-turns prior to the finish line. I also shot this one at 1/100th shutter speed. Barcia is a wild man on a dirt bike and I figured he would be a great subject for an epic panning shot. BamBam did not let me down! And I love being able to see the message he has on his crossbar pad: "3RD GEAR! LESS CLUTCH!"
Bonus – Jeremy Martin – RedBud and Southwick Nationals
I have tried several times to get photos of riders with their bikes in the foreground with their numbers visible. At the RedBud National I grabbed a photo of Jeremy Martin talking with his team as his mechanic at the time Derek Dwyer worked on his YZ250F. I went back to the media tent and uploaded some photos only to find out it was a good thing I grabbed a few extras after the first one because Dwyer working on the cables accidentally gave J-Mart a mustache from my angle.
After my funny fail from RedBud, I tried to get another candid with J-Mart at Southwick and wanted another attempt with a different angle. I walked away happy with this one.
Hey, Watch It!
Winner Takes All | Behind the Bullet With Jeffrey Herlings EP12
Supercross Moments - Ken Roczen's First 450SX Main Event Win
Husqvarna Race Shop Visit
GASGAS 2021 Recap
Best Moments in Motorsports 2021 | Husqvarna Motorcycles
Head-Scratching Headlines Of The Week
“NASA hired 24 theologians to study human reaction to aliens: new book”—New York Post
“Gruesome discovery of severed lion’s head in couple’s backpack stuns cops”— New York Post
“You Have No Idea How Hard It Is to Get a Hamster Drunk”— TheAtlantic.com
With the subhead: “You just put a bottle of unsweetened Everclear on the cage and they love it.”
Random Notes
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races!