The List: All-Time 450SX Wins

January 4, 2021 2:35pm
by:

Each year, prior to the start of the season, Racer X looks back at the all-time list of premier class wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Here are some notes on the active riders (highlighted by a *) below:

Eli Tomac

  • 450SX career wins: 34
  • Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 3
  • Notes: Tomac was able to clinch his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship in the 450SX class last year. He also racked up seven wins on the year and pulled to a tie for sixth all-time with Ryan Dungey. If, or when, Tomac breaks through for his first win of 2021, he will stand alone with just Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, and Ryan Villopoto ahead of him.

Ken Roczen

  • 450SX career wins: 15
  • Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 5
  • Notes: After nearly three years between wins following his massive arm injury in 2017, Ken Roczen broke through in 2020 for four wins on the season. He now moves up to 16th all-time, just one win behind Jean-Michel Bayle.
Ken Roczen after claiming the 2020 Salt Lake City 5 Supercross main event.
Ken Roczen after claiming the 2020 Salt Lake City 5 Supercross main event. Align Media

Cooper Webb

  • 450SX career wins: 11
  • Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 6
  • Notes: Webb finished second in 2020 during his title defense but still picked up four wins along the way. He now slots into a tie with Mike “Too Tall” Bell for 19th all-time.

Justin Barcia

  • 450SX career wins: 4
  • Last win: 2020 Anaheim 1
  • Notes: Barcia claimed the Anaheim opener for the second year in a row but struggled to find that same success the rest of the season. He moved into a tie for 34th all-time with Doug Henry, Donnie Hansen, Darrell Shultz, and Jimmy Weinert.

Zach Osborne

  • 450SX career wins: 1
  • Last win: 2020 Salt Lake City 7
  • Notes: Zach Osborne broke through for his first career 450SX win at the finale last year. He parlayed that success into his first ever 450 Class championship in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well. With loads of momentum on his side, Osborne looks to contend for a title in 2021 and possible stack some wins onto his tally.
Zach Osborne added his name to the AMA Supercross history books with his win at the 2020 season finale.
Zach Osborne added his name to the AMA Supercross history books with his win at the 2020 season finale. Align Media

Jason Anderson

  • 450SX career wins: 7
  • Last win: 2018 Atlanta
  • Notes: Since claiming the 2018 Atlanta Supercross en route to his maiden 450SX title, Anderson has yet to return to the center step of the podium. In 2019, his title defense with the #1 plate ended only three rounds into the season when he suffered a practice crash that ended his supercross season. He came close to winning the main event at the 2020 finale until he lost his seat and eventually finished second to Osborne. Entering the 2021 season, Anderson is tied with David Vuillemin, Jeff Emig, and Johnny O'Mara for 26th all-time.

Marvin Musquin

  • 450SX career wins: 8
  • Last win: 2019 Seattle
  • Notes: Musquin missed all of the 2020 supercross season with a knee injury. He sits in a tie for 23rd all-time with Ron Lechien and Jimmy Ellis.

Justin Brayton

  • 450SX career wins: 1
  • Last win: 2018 Daytona
  • Notes: Brayton added his name to this list when he won the 2018 Daytona Supercross. The Iowa native usually ramps up his AMA Supercross prep by racing overseas, but that has all been canceled due to COVID-19. Without races in Europe and Australia, Brayton has been busy grinding laps out down at the ClubMX training facility.

Chad Reed

  • 450SX career wins: 44
  • Last win: 2015 Atlanta 1
  • Notes: Chad Reed put his career behind him in 2020 and will not be on the gate for the opener for the first time since 2001. He hasn’t completely ruled out racing select rounds in the future, but it’s likely he will remain fourth all-time with 44 wins.

Blake Baggett

  • 450SX career wins: 1
  • Last win: 2019 Glendale
  • Notes: Blake Baggett is without a ride in 2021 after parting ways with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad. His future is unknown, but he has not announced his retirement leaving the possibility for a return sometime this season.

All-Time 450SX Wins List

*Active rider
RankRiderNo. of All-Time WinsChampionships
1Jeremy McGrath727
2James Stewart502
3Ricky Carmichael485
4Chad Reed442
5Ryan Villopoto414
6Ryan Dungey344
6*Eli Tomac341
8Ricky Johnson282
9Bob Hannah273
10Jeff Ward202
11Damon Bradshaw19-
12Kevin Windham18-
13Jeff Stanton173
13Mark Barnett171
15Jean-Michel Bayle161
16*Ken Roczen15-
17Ezra Lusk12-
18David Bailey111
19Mike Bell111
19Cooper Webb111
21Mike LaRocco10-
21Broc Glover10-
23Ron Lechien8-
23Jimmy Ellis81
23*Marvin Musquin8-
26David Vuillemin7-
26Jeff Emig71
26Johnny O'Mara71
26*Jason Anderson 71
30Trey Canard5-
30Davi Millsaps5-
30Mike Kiedrowski5-
30Kent Howerton5-
34Doug Henry4-
34Donnie Hansen41
34Darrell Shultz4-
34Jimmy Weinert41
34*Justin Barcia4-
39Larry Ward3-
39Marty Smith3-
41Marty Tripes2-
41Tony DiStefano2-
43Cole Seely1-
43Josh Grant1-
43Josh Hill1-
43Nathan Ramsey1-
43John Dowd1-
43Sebastien Tortelli1-
43Damon Huffman1-
43Greg Albertyn1-
43Mike Craig1-
43Doug Dubach1-
43Jeff Matiasevich1-
43Rick Ryan1-
43Rex Staten1-
43Chuck Sun1-
43Steve Wise1-
43Gaylon Mosier1-
43Jaroslav Falta1-
43Jim Pomeroy1-
43Pierre Karsmakers11
43Andrew Short1-
43*Justin Brayton1-
43*Blake Baggett1-
43*Zach Osborne1-
