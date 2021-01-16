Osborne took a big digger yesterday on the second lap of press day when his bike cut out on a jump. He tells us he banged his knee but should be okay. The rest of the 450 field looked good--this track features great dirt and no bizarre sections so riders picked it up quickly. Barcia was the only rider to do the big quad after the finish line jump. No idea if that will be a real line here on race day.

In the 250s, just check out our preview to see who is racing and what they expect. Should be some fireworks in the smaller-bike class, and no matter what we'll have new 250 champions crowned since Sexton and Ferrandis have graduated.

Practice has begun here in Houston. Stay tuned for more.

Free Practice

Christian Craig and RJ Hampshire took turns at the top of the board in this session, with Craig holding the top spot early and Hampshire then taking it away. Jett Lawrence looked incredible in yesterday’s press day but this session was trouble, as he crashed twice, once in a rhythm and another time washing the front tire out in a corner. Austin Forkner also went down in a bowl berm. From out vantage point, the corners look to be getting more rutted than they were yesterday and that led to small mistakes.

These times don’t count, but Hampshire was fastest. Riders were experimenting with the rhythm lane after the whoops, which led to a sick double wheel tap yesterday, but has been changed today. The hot line might be to double off the table, then double again all the way over the start straight and into the corner. It wasn’t easy to do, though, but Christian Craig got it down late. He still ended up second to Hampshire in times.