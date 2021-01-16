Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the opening round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We're here! It's happening! Monster Energy Supercross has arrived in Houston for the first of a three-round title in the Lone Star State. The top riders got to hit the track yesterday for press day, which just reinforced the standard #deepfield theme that starts every season. We've got the established stars like defending champion Eli Tomac and perennial challengers Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb, alongside the returning Marvin Musquin, 2018 Champion Jason Anderson, last year's round-one winner Justin Barcia on a new bike (GasGas), Zach Osborne fresh off of a 450 National Motocross Championship, Adam Cianciarulo expected to pay dividends in year two, a new Yamaha 450 effort with Aaron Plessinger and Malcolm Stewart all joined by a strong rookie crop including a third Yamaha man in Dylan Ferrandis and Roczen's new teammate Chase Sexton. We've probably left several contenders out of the story already. That's how many great riders there are.
We did lose one rookie, though, as Shane McElrath will not be racing due to a shoulder injury suffered a few weeks back.
Osborne took a big digger yesterday on the second lap of press day when his bike cut out on a jump. He tells us he banged his knee but should be okay. The rest of the 450 field looked good--this track features great dirt and no bizarre sections so riders picked it up quickly. Barcia was the only rider to do the big quad after the finish line jump. No idea if that will be a real line here on race day.
In the 250s, just check out our preview to see who is racing and what they expect. Should be some fireworks in the smaller-bike class, and no matter what we'll have new 250 champions crowned since Sexton and Ferrandis have graduated.
Practice has begun here in Houston. Stay tuned for more.
Free Practice
Christian Craig and RJ Hampshire took turns at the top of the board in this session, with Craig holding the top spot early and Hampshire then taking it away. Jett Lawrence looked incredible in yesterday’s press day but this session was trouble, as he crashed twice, once in a rhythm and another time washing the front tire out in a corner. Austin Forkner also went down in a bowl berm. From out vantage point, the corners look to be getting more rutted than they were yesterday and that led to small mistakes.
These times don’t count, but Hampshire was fastest. Riders were experimenting with the rhythm lane after the whoops, which led to a sick double wheel tap yesterday, but has been changed today. The hot line might be to double off the table, then double again all the way over the start straight and into the corner. It wasn’t easy to do, though, but Christian Craig got it down late. He still ended up second to Hampshire in times.
In the 450s, Marvin Musquin was the first rider on track followed by Vince Friese. Justin Barcia looked really racy right from the get-go, though. Soon Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac took over the top two spots. Riders were really trying to figure out the rhythm lane after the whoops. Double over start or triple off? Chase Sexton went down and was slow to refire the bike, heading to mechanic’s area, but then he returned and logged the seventh-best time, so he must be okay. On the other end, Zach Osborne went down hard yesterday and was only 21st fastest in that session, so this is not a good start to the season for Zacho. Late in the session…Dean Wilson jumped to the top! Dean looked really good yesterday and his time in this session held on for the top spot.
In the 450 B group, Justin Robell, the privateer star of last summer's Lucas Oil Pro Motocross tour, is jumping into supercross. He crashed early, and that's not good, but then came back to log the top time of the session...until the last lap, when Carlen Gardner took it away. Rodbell was second and Austin Politelli third.
This track is already hammered. Track work has begun and we'll be back with more.
First Timed Practices
French veteran Thomas Do was the fastest of the 250 B group. In 250 A, RJ Hampshire and Yamaha teammates Christian Craig and Colt Nichols jumped out early. It looked like a race from lap 1, as these three were flying. Craig, who led the field around in Free practice looked really determined to get ahead, he battled with Nichols to get by his teammate at one point. Craig then logged the early fastest lap time. This looked like a race! On the other end, Kawasaki teammates Shimoda and Forkner each had a crash early. Phoenix Honda’s Josh Osby cased a triple super hard and had to cruise around for a few minutes. Hampshire once again took the top spot but then had a crash across the start straight. He was okay but had to visit the mechanics’ area to get his bike checked. Jett Lawrence was much better in this session and moved to second-best. Then late in the session Jett jumped to the top spot!
“Track is definitely pretty technical and to get one clean lap together really helps,” said Lawrence. “I got in one stinger [lap] at the end. I got that one lap in clean and that’s all that matters. Track is prime, pretty tacky, I don’t expect to make any bike changes.”
This pushed Craig and Hampshire to second and third. Nichols and and GasGas’ Michael Mosiman were next.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Thomas Do
|47.335
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Max Miller
|47.614
|Springfield, OR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|
Jeremy Hand
|48.011
|Mantua, OH
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Dylan Woodcock
|48.091
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Joshua Varize
|48.549
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|44.762
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christian Craig
|45.125
|Hemet, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|45.315
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Colt Nichols
|45.335
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|45.582
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas
In the 450s, Friese led the pack on the first lap with Cianciarulo right behind him, then Webb. Friese then slowed up and Webb became the first rider physically on track, but, Friese has looked very good in both practice sessions so far. Then Roczen jumped to the top spot followed by Tomac. Malcolm Stewart hit the tough blocks in the whoops and went over the bars, he was up and okay. Bogle has a late crash and seemed shaken up, he waked off the track and didn’t immediately try to get on the bike, but was able to walk away eventually. Zach Osborne was not good in the first Free practice which was scary considering his big crash yesterday, but this was much better and he took eighth best.
A lot of things can change in this game, but in the end it’s stalwarts Roczen and Tomac 1-2 in this session.
“I’m just doing my thing and having fun,” said Roczen after taking the top spot. “We’re still learning the bike a little bit, but at the same time we’ve been on the same setting for a month. The track, for as basic as it us, it’s getting chewed up. The ruts are really grabby. But I’m sure the other guys are going to step up. I haven’t ridden this kind of dirt in a long time since I’ve been in California for awhile now.”
Carlen Gardner again ruled the 450 B group and his time makes him 24th best overall, just ahead of A session 450 rider Kyle Chisholm. Politelli and Starling came next.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|44.230
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|44.568
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Jason Anderson
|44.578
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|44.704
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|44.838
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Carlen Gardner
|47.687
|Paso Robles, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Austin Politelli
|48.377
|Menifee, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Justin Starling
|48.389
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Adam Enticknap
|48.542
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Nick Schmidt
|48.761
|Maryville, WA
|Husqvarna FC 450
Final Practice Sessions
Thomas Do was the fastest in the B group again. In the A group, Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence had a moto going early. You could tell in every single session that Craig was determined to get to the front, and if anyone got the jump on him off the practice starts, he was going to try to pass them just like it was a race. He pressed Jett Lawrence early in this one and then Lawrence made a big bobble trying to jump into the whoops, and Craig went by. Not long after, though, Lawrence put in a heater lap to jump to the top of the charts, but then Craig took it back away and hung on for the top qualifying spot.
“I’m feeling awesome out here,” said Craig. “The track crew did an awesome job, the track was a little muddy this morning but it’s come around. We have fans in the stands here and that’s awesome. I’m just excited to keep the ball rolling into tonight.”
Nichols, Forkner and Hampshire were three four five.