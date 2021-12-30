When asked when he started taking racing seriously, with an aim to go pro someday, Floyd revealed he knew after racing the A Class at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

“Being a kid from a small town, it's not easy,” Floyd said. “It's not cheap to do. At the end of 2017 and going into 2018 I started taking it seriously. I started training and riding with John Short. It opened my eyes to the fact that it is possible to go pro. It's up to me how far I take it. I listened to John. I started learning. I was fresh out of high school, 50 lbs. heavier than I am now, just out of shape. I was just a normal kid. I really enjoyed it. I was getting faster. It gave me a purpose. I was chasing a goal.”

In 2019, Floyd raced the Supercross Futures in Houston on a Maxim Honda 250 and finished fourth. Three days later he flew to Canada to take an opportunity from Manluk Racing to fill in for their injured rider. It was so last minute that team owner, Frank Luebke, didn't even know what Floyd looked like! He had to send him a selfie so he could find him at the airport.

“I was young and I wanted to do it,” Floyd said. “It was one of the best things that ever happened to me. It was a crazy experience and super motivating.”

Floyd won the first round of the arenacross series in the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour in the 250 class. Making the win that much more impressive was that he’d gone from a Honda to a Yamaha, a bike he’d never even ridden until practice that morning. He also raced the 450 class that night, finishing sixth.

“In my eyes I feel like that's where my professional career started,” he recalled about the night. “It was the start of the journey I'm on now.

He went on to race in Calgary, Prince George, and Manitoba, where Ryder pointed out, Steve Matthes won his four titles. Unfortunately, Ryder broke his wrist at Gopher Dunes in the second moto.

“Honestly, it was all rider error. It was on me,” he said of the injury. “I hadn't matured on the bike. I was trying to go as fast as I could, and I wanted to show the team we could do it. I was pushing it harder than I should have.”

Fortunately, Floyd was able to heal in time to race the Monster Energy Cup Futures Class.

“Leading up I was feeling pretty good on the motorcycle and making progress,” he remembered. “Being in the stadium was crazy. I got a good start, led for a little bit, and then rode second behind Jett [Lawrence] until the last two laps. I was being a little immature and thought I could pass him. I washed out in the corner, and I remember how tired I was when I picked the bike up. The feeling of leading was indescribable.”

Floyd ended up fourth overall behind Lawrence, Jalek Swoll, and Brock Papi.