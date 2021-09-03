It’s Official: Team USA Will Not Attend 2021 Motocross of Nations

Well, it’s official now: Team USA will not be attending the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Confirmed at Fox Raceway at Pala, the site of the 11th round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday, Team USA will not be sending a team to Italy for the event on September 25 and 26. With the ongoing issues with COVID-19 and international travel, it was decided that not attending this year's event was the best for all parties involved.

Below is the full press release.