Watching the amateur scene, you could almost see it kick in. Eli was very good as a minicycle rider, but he joined up with the potent Factory Connection Honda squad when he jumped onto the big bikes. He showed up at Loretta’s on a CRF250R, and he had gone next level. Eli was no longer in the mix; he was ahead of the mix. He was gone. He blasted everyone. Nine months later he was off to Hangtown and history was made.

Again, it was never about one race, and certainly never about the very first one. The real goal was to do the winning for a long time when it counted, as a professional. Amateur wins are needed to get on the right team and equipment, but the peak must come when you’re getting paid the most. No one even remembers the amateur stuff by then, anyway. It’s the right plan, for sure, but it’s hard to hold back. It probably helps that both of Eli’s parents have raced bicycles at the highest level, so they understand how to resist the early taste of success and not go all in instantly. They’ve already been there.

“In this sport, especially, you really can’t count on it,” John Tomac said back in 2019. “It’s a gauntlet to run it all the way from amateur to pro, but then, certain kids, you can see they have a pretty good chance. Then you just have to guide them the best you can. You have to avoid all the pitfalls and injuries that can come along with it. You have to be smart. You have to be patient.”