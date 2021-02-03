Jett Lawrence Provides Update After Indianapolis 2 Crashes
Jett Lawrence had two big crashes at the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Tuesday night at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium. The first came near the end of the second 250SX A qualifying session. While going through the whoops section, Lawrence gets out of position and misses a whoop, causing him to shoot right and then left at the end of the section. The 17-year-old fell off the back of his Honda CRF250R and then his bike kicked up and caught him in the chin.
Privateer Kevin Moranz posted a clip of the crash that he had captured on his GoPro.
Lawrence’s second crash came in the first 250SX heat race. The Honda HRC rider took off the small double that sent the riders back across the starting straight in front of the starting gates and he came down right on a Tuff Block. Lawrence slammed down hard on his right shoulder. He was helped off the track by the Alpinestars medical crew.
Jason Weigandt heard the Tuff Block was placed there in order to keep the riders from swinging wide into the mechanics' area/starting gates.
I’ve heard it was out there because they changed a jump on the inside of the corner (to open up more passing) but they didn’t want riders jumping into the mechanics’ area. But it looks like there was an unintended consequence— Jason Weigandt (@JasonWeigandt) February 3, 2021
The highlights from Feld Entertainment also included footage of both of Lawrence’s crashes. Check them out below:
The Australian lined up for the LCQ and—from the far outside—grabbed the holeshot and led every lap before taking one of the final spots in the main event. However, once on the gate for the main event, Lawrence and the Honda HRC team decided to pull him out of competing in the main event. Through the first five rounds of the season, Lawrence has two heat race wins, one 250SX main event win, and two podium finishes. But without competing in the main event, Lawrence (83 points) did not gain any points on the night and has dropped to fifth in the standings through round five, 39 points behind championship leader Colt Nichols (122 points).
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|122
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|111
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|97
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|96
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|83
This afternoon, Lawrence posted an update on his status for Saturday, saying that he hopes to lineup for the sixth round.
Hey guys,
Obviously last didn’t go so well.😡
I tried to ride main but I had to make a call that killed me on the inside but I just wasn’t 100% and I just couldn’t risk further injury.
It’s going to be a long journey and there is no need to make any low % plays when it comes to my body and health.
We are doing everything possible to make sure I am good to go for Saturday
I’ll keep you guys updated