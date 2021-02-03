Jett Lawrence Provides Update After Indianapolis 2 Crashes

Jett Lawrence had two big crashes at the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Tuesday night at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium. The first came near the end of the second 250SX A qualifying session. While going through the whoops section, Lawrence gets out of position and misses a whoop, causing him to shoot right and then left at the end of the section. The 17-year-old fell off the back of his Honda CRF250R and then his bike kicked up and caught him in the chin.

Privateer Kevin Moranz posted a clip of the crash that he had captured on his GoPro.