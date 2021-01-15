Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing

Alex “Troll Train” Martin will be the lone rider for the new team that was created from the merging of the three teams.

#26 Alex Martin | Confirmed 250SX West Region

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

With the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team moving to the GasGas brand, KTM created a factory 250 team and will feature Max Vohland, who will make his professional debut this weekend.

#115 Max Vohland | Confirmed 250SX East Region

Muc-Off Honda

The second-year, Australian-based team will once again have a two rider roster. The Mitchell squared team will welcome in Mitchell Harrison, who is new to the team after racing for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit team during the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Mitchell Oldenburg returns.

#35 Mitchell Harrison | Confirmed 250SX West Region

#49 Mitchell Oldenburg | Confirmed 250SX East Region

FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing

The second-year team will have Coty Schock return to the lineup and will add Carson Mumford to its roster. Mumford will be making his supercross debut.

#39 Carson Mumford | Expected 250SX West Region

#72 Coty Schock | Expected 250SX West Region

ClubMX

The ClubMX team will welcome in Garrett Marchbanks and Jace Owen (who raced for the team a few seasons ago) and will see Joey Crown return for a second year. Crown and Owen confirmed they’re racing West, we suspect Marchbanks will as well to make this a West-only team.

#61 Joey Crown | Confirmed 250SX West Region

#48 Garrett Marchbanks | Confirmed 250SX West Region

#68 Jace Owen | Confirmed 250SX West Region

Phoenix Racing Honda

The Phoenix Racing Honda team will welcome back Kyle Peters and have announced the signing of Mason Gonzales (rookie in 2020 Pro Motocross), and Enzo Lopes and Josh Osby from the ClubMX team. Gonzales suffered a broken fibula/tibia and ankle in December and is expected to miss all of supercross.

#62 Mason Gonzales | Injured, Out for Supercross

#50 Enzo Lopes | Confirmed 250SX East Region

#56 Kyle Peters | Confirmed 250SX West Region

#95 Josh Osby | Confirmed 250SX East Region

Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki

This is now the premier 250 Suzuki team now that JGRMX has closed its doors. Rookie Dilan Schwartz is the most tenured rider on the team since he spent a few amateur seasons with them. The team also features Sean Cantrell, Derek Drake, and veteran John Short. In a practice crash last month, Drake suffered a compound fracture to his femur and his expected return to riding in unknown at this point.

Sean Cantrell | Confirmed 250SX East Region

#33 Derek Drake | Confirmed 250SX West Region

#55 John Short | Confirmed 250SX East Region

#90 Dilan Schwartz | Confirmed 250SX West Region

AJE Motorsports/Motul

The AJE team saw several changes this off-season, including title sponsor, bike manufacturer, and team roster. Veteran Chris Blose is back but Mitchell Falk and Derek Kelley are new recruits.

#60 Chris Blose | Confirmed 250SX West Region

#74 Mitchell Falk | Confirmed 250SX West Region

#73 Derek Kelley | Confirmed 250SX West Region

JMC Motorsports Racing

Not much has changed for the JMC squad as Carson Brown and Martin Castelo are both back for another year on Husqvarna FC 250 models in the 250SX West Region.

#65 Carson Brown | Expected 250SX West Region

#63 Martin Castelo | Expected 250SX West Region

Red Bull KTM Canada

Jess Pettis is making his return to AMA Supercross in the U.S. for the first time since the 2019 San Diego Supercross. He will be pitted out of a sprinter van with support from KTM Canada.

#134 Jess Pettis | Confirmed 250SX East Region

Rides Unlimited Racing

This team is making the leap from amateur to pro. The KTM team will feature second-year man Chad Saultz and rookie Jonah Geistler.

#364 Chad Saultz | Confirmed 250SX East Region

#625 Jonah Geistler | Confirmed 250SX East Region

SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki

Jordan Jarvis will return to the team as the sole 250 rider and will look to make her first AMA Supercross main event.

Jordan Jarvis | Confirmed 250SX West Region