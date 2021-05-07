Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Canberra
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Full Schedule

Watch: Eli Tomac Joining Yamaha in 2022?

May 7, 2021 2:10pm | by:

The silly season for AMA Supercross and Motocross is already in full swing as many names like Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson have already been thrown around. Now, shockwaves have been sent through the industry as it appears Eli Tomac will be joining Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing for 2022. Our own Steve Matthes was first to report Tuesday afternoon.

Tomac will of course remain with Kawasaki for the upcoming Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but his contract was set to expire at the end of this year. Now we will expect to see Tomac aboard a YZ450F in 2022.

*Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

Read More

