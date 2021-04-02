Silly season news has been slow in coming for 2022, but our Steve Matthes has spoken to sources throughout the industry that have finally unopened some information. Matthes has heard that the Red Bull KTM squad has made an offer for Aaron Plessinger's services for 2022. This might not be surprising, as KTM has also talked to Aaron a few years ago. KTM is also in talks to keep Marvin Musquin on board for '22, which could lead to the return of a three-rider Red Bull KTM 450 team. Cooper Webb is under a new contract with the team and is already locked in for 2022. Musquin's current KTM deal is up at the end of 2021.

We talked to Plessinger about his Yamaha deal before this 2021 season, and he explained he is in the third year of his deal with an option for a fourth.

Racer X: Did you have a three-year deal at Yamaha the whole time, or was there an option that allowed the third year to happen?

Aaron Plessinger: It was three years with an option of a fourth, the whole time. So you might even have two more years. It could even go through ’22, maybe?

[Laughs] I’m hoping! If it keeps going like it’s going with these guys, that’s what I’m hoping.

So, Aaron has been excited about staying with Yamaha, especially with the switchover to Monster Energy/Star Racing managing the 450 effort, and Plessinger's results have improved greatly this year (earning his first 450SX podium at Daytona and his first two 450SX heat race wins in the weeks following in Arlington, Texas). However, it's never bad to have options.