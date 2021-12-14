Introducing Stark Future and Their Electric Motorcycle: The VARG

We all know we're on the verge of an electric motorcycle revolution, and as such you can expect news on new bikes to come in hot and heavy over the next few years. That will probably include both familiar manufacturers and new ones. We've just received a PR from a new company called Stark Future and their new Varg motocross bike. Tested with the help of former World Champion Sebastien Tortelli, and Josh Hill, who has logged hundreds of hours on Alta electric bikes, the machine is said to produce up to 80 horsepower and weight 110 kg, which is 242 pounds. We can also say it looks really cool. The price is listed as €11,900, which is about $13,500 U.S.

Stark Future says it is a multi-national company, established in 2019 with Swedish roots but located on the fringes of Barcelona. The press release mentions how quickly motocross tracks and riding areas are getting shut down in Europe due to noise, and how that pushed development to get this electric bike going before more tracks go away.

We'll see how things unfold for Stark Future in the...future. Here's today's PR announcing the bike and here's a website to check out. Just for fun, we poked around the site and found you can literally order a bike right now, but the estimated delivery date currently sits at September, 2022. This is just a look at the website, we're not saying those are official dates.

The following press release is from Stark Future:

Changing the world: introducing the ground-breaking Stark VARG electric motocross bike.

#ChallengeYourself

Stark Future was born to challenge and inspire the motorcycle industry to sustainability. The company’s first serial production model – the Stark VARG motocross bike – will prove that electric technology is superior to gasoline equivalents in every single way.

The Stark VARG is the first electric motorcycle to be the performance leader within its category.

The new model will reorientate the industry with its patent-pending technology and design features, to inspire riders and racers towards sustainability. In order to outperform traditional technology, the Stark VARG has been developed from the ground-up, building the power train and chassis to work perfectly together and optimizing every component for its purpose. It is physical proof that an electric motocross bike can outperform combustion-engine equivalents in every single way.

How does the Stark VARG (Swedish for ‘strong wolf’) mark the difference?