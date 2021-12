Introducing Stark Future and Their Electric Motorcycle: The VARG

“It is a very proud moment for us to finally start talking and showing the Stark VARG,” says Anton Wass, Stark Future CEO and Co-Founder. “As motocross riders and fans, we knew that the sport was in a chronic state, and we are losing tracks in Europe every week. It felt like motocross was going backwards while the potential for innovation with electric mobility is going quickly forwards. Our motivation was born out of frustration with the scene and the need to contribute something that would help our world and our surroundings. It’s been a fantastic journey so far and it’s exciting to see how the Stark VARG had exceeded our expectations. From a business perspective, we also wanted to set the bar in motocross because it is the toughest challenge for material and technical ideas before we move on to produce a full range of on-and-off-road motorcycles. Riders are going to love the full potential of the Stark VARG and the amount of ‘clean’ and easy fun it provides. We aimed to produce something greener and better, and we think anyone trying the bike will agree that we reached our vision.”

“When I first jumped on the Stark VARG it was a step into the unknown. The very first impression was from the outright performance; it was much more than I expected,” commented Testing Director and former World Champion and AMA Motocross Champion Sébastien Tortelli. “Suspension-wise, chassis-wise I immediately felt at home. This is a real motocross bike. I had to learn about the electric power and I was surprised of how fast I adapted and how fun it is to ride. We have done quite a lot of development work already. The chassis is balanced as well as nimble. The light weight means you can really move around it with ease and attack those jumps and sections. I feel awesome on the track and I can race with this bike, and this is what we are aiming for. It’s an amazing experience to ride in silence! You can hear the way the bike picks up traction, the impact of the stones and the jumps. It’s an amazing sensation.”

“First off, the Stark VARG is one of the most beautiful bikes I’ve seen!” said Stark Future ambassador and former AMA Supercross race winner Josh Hill. “It is probably the most responsive power I’ve ever felt on a bike. The designers have done an amazing job with the chassis and the ergonomics right out of the gate. There was very little to adjust. I also love the ‘one size fits all’ idea: someone with very little experience of a dirtbike can feel safe and have fun – especially compared with trying to get their head around a new 250 or 450 – but then the serious racers or free-riders can make it as explosive as they want. The possibilities with the Stark VARG are endless. Once you’ve ridden an electric bike then its unlike anything else.”

Stark VARG Specifications:

Description Specification Power 80hp Weight 110kg fully charged Wheel torque 938 Nm Range Up to 6 hours Charging time 1 to 2 hours Battery capacity 6kWh Suspension 310 mm travel Front/Rear KYB Ride modes More than 100 Adjustability Power curve, engine braking, flywheel effect & traction control

About Stark Future

Stark Future is a multi-national company, established in 2019 with Swedish roots but located on the fringes of Barcelona. Making the most of Catalunya’s reputation as one of Europe’s off-road riding ‘hotspots’, Stark Future was able to construct a dedicated, passionate and knowledgeable team from the cream of both the motorcycle and power electronics industries. They rapidly started work on the first model of an ambitious catalogue of next-generation electric motorcycles. The Stark VARG is the result. The highly advanced technology has been dutifully evolved at the firm’s factory, where robotic assembly lines will produce the Stark VARG and forthcoming models to order. The Stark VARG itself is a strong definition of the company’s values. Stark Future want to challenge the norm to improve how things are done, search for the limit, adapt and set clear, smart and inspiring goals and, finally, deliver outstanding results.