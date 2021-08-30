I know you’re super competitive. How do you internalize that you’re not on the podium as you have been weekly or more often in supercross?

No, it sucks, to be completely honest. When you go from winning a lot and being on the podium almost every weekend to I think eighth at the first round or whatever. It’s shitty, for sure. It’s been hard. I’ve been trying to keep a positive mindset and keep working hard and get better. Like you said, being a competitive guy, I feel like I know where I can be when things are right, supercross or motocross. Obviously still got some work to do on the motocross side of things, but I feel like being in the top five and being a competitor like I at least was today was nice and gave me some confidence. I’m stoked with how today went and looking to see how it goes from here.

You mentioned making your changes to your program. You’re riding at the 83 Compound, Chad Reed's old place. What do you like about it? What has been the refreshing change for you? What have you been enjoying being over there with the Lawrence brothers, Savatgy, Bogle, all those guys?

I made that change after RedBud national. I think for me, I just was on the edge of being completely burned out and not sure how much longer I really wanted to race, to be honest. So, it’s just been a good change for me, being able to ride with Jett and Hunter. They’re super fast and talented. Just kind of brings some new life, guys that are excited to ride. I feel like we push each other and I can learn from them. Joey is really great during the week and Justin is fun to be around. I think it was mainly just a change of pace. I felt like I had done the same thing for three and a half years and I needed something else. Not sure where it’s all going to lead from here, but so far since I’ve been there I’ve been super happy with things. Slowly improving and getting better with my riding and technique. Still working hard and getting the quality riding and training in. It’s been good. It’s nice when you have results like this to have it pay off a little bit.