2025 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Trentino (Italy): MXGP ResultsEMX125 and EMX250
Live Now
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|25:19.807
|0.000
|Kawasaki
|2
|Tim Gajser
|25:25.581
|5.774
|Honda
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|25:49.573
|29.766
|Ducati
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|25:52.190
|32.383
|Yamaha
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|25:45.893
|26.086
|Honda
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|25:53.202
|33.395
|Yamaha
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|25:56.116
|36.309
|Fantic
|8
|Ben Watson
|25:59.017
|39.210
|Beta
|9
|Jan Pancar
|26:02.988
|43.181
|KTM
|10
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|26:08.338
|48.531
|Fantic
|11
|Lucas Coenen
|26:17.863
|58.056
|KTM
|12
|Jago Geerts
|26:19.468
|59.661
|Yamaha
|13
|Tom Koch
|26:21.539
|1:01.732
|Beta
|14
|Marcel Stauffer
|26:25.481
|1:05.674
|KTM
|15
|Ivo Monticelli
|26:28.107
|1:08.300
|Kawasaki
|16
|Kevin Horgmo
|26:29.890
|1:10.083
|Honda
|17
|Adam Sterry
|26:31.002
|1:11.195
|KTM
|18
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|26:34.570
|1:14.763
|KTM
|19
|Mitchell Evans
|26:39.073
|1:19.266
|Honda
|20
|Kevin Brumann
|26:39.324
|1:19.517
|Husqvarna
|21
|Valentin Guillod
|26:47.328
|1:27.521
|Yamaha
|22
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|26:48.646
|1:28.839
|KTM
|23
|Nicholas Lapucci
|26:52.479
|1:32.672
|Kawasaki
|24
|Jakub Teresak
|26:53.925
|1:34.118
|Honda
|25
|Filippo Zonta
|26:55.531
|1:35.724
|KTM
|26
|Josh Gilbert
|26:57.638
|1:37.831
|Honda
|27
|Mark Scheu
|26:58.454
|1:38.647
|Husqvarna
|28
|John Adamson
|26:59.300
|1:39.493
|Honda
|29
|Noah Ludwig
|27:00.004
|1:40.197
|KTM
|30
|Victor Alonso
|27:05.375
|1:45.568
|Honda
|31
|Cato Nickel
|27:06.598
|1:46.791
|Husqvarna
|32
|Edvards Bidzans
|27:08.783
|1:48.976
|Honda
|33
|Emanuele Alberio
|27:09.432
|1:49.625
|GasGas
|34
|Tomas Kohut
|27:12.090
|1:52.283
|KTM
|35
|Brent Van Doninck
|18:26.693
|-5 Laps
|Honda
|36
|Arvid Lüning
|15:53.320
|-6 Laps
|Husqvarna
|37
|Vincenzo Matteo Giarrizzo
|13:27.583
|-8 Laps
|Yamaha
|38
|Cornelius Toendel
|10:12.412
|-9 Laps
|Honda
|39
|Antonio Cairoli
|4:25.825
|-12 Laps
|Ducati
|40
|Isak Gifting
|1:47.893
|-13 Laps
|Yamaha
|DNS
|Federico Tuani
|Honda
|DNS
|Yuri Quarti
|Honda