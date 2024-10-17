Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
The Old Gray
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SX Showdown Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Lance Kobusch
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Trentino (Italy): MXGP Results

EMX125 and EMX250
Pietramurata
Trentino, Italy Italy
MXGP Qualifying Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 25:19.807 0.000 France Kawasaki
2 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 25:25.581 5.774 Slovenia Honda
3 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer 25:49.573 29.766 Switzerland Ducati
4 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux 25:52.190 32.383 France Yamaha
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez 25:45.893 26.086 Spain Honda
6 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen 25:53.202 33.395 South Africa Yamaha
7 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff 25:56.116 36.309 The Netherlands Fantic
8 Ben Watson Ben Watson 25:59.017 39.210 United Kingdom Beta
9 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar 26:02.988 43.181 Slovenia KTM
10 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi 26:08.338 48.531 Italy Fantic
11 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen 26:17.863 58.056 Belgium KTM
12 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts 26:19.468 59.661 Belgium Yamaha
13 Tom Koch Tom Koch 26:21.539 1:01.732 Germany Beta
14 Marcel Stauffer Marcel Stauffer 26:25.481 1:05.674 KTM
15 Ivo Monticelli Ivo Monticelli 26:28.107 1:08.300 Italy Kawasaki
16 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo 26:29.890 1:10.083 Norway Honda
17 Adam Sterry Adam Sterry 26:31.002 1:11.195 United Kingdom KTM
18 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk 26:34.570 1:14.763 The Netherlands KTM
19 Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans 26:39.073 1:19.266 Australia Honda
20 Kevin Brumann Kevin Brumann 26:39.324 1:19.517 Switzerland Husqvarna
21 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod 26:47.328 1:27.521 Switzerland Yamaha
22 Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings 		26:48.646 1:28.839 The Netherlands KTM
23 Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci 26:52.479 1:32.672 Italy Kawasaki
24 Jakub Teresak Jakub Teresak 26:53.925 1:34.118 Czechia Honda
25 Filippo Zonta Filippo Zonta 26:55.531 1:35.724 Italy KTM
26 Josh Gilbert Josh Gilbert 26:57.638 1:37.831 United Kingdom Honda
27 Mark Scheu Mark Scheu 26:58.454 1:38.647 Germany Husqvarna
28 John Adamson John Adamson 26:59.300 1:39.493 United Kingdom Honda
29 Noah Ludwig Noah Ludwig 27:00.004 1:40.197 Germany KTM
30 Victor Alonso Victor Alonso 27:05.375 1:45.568 Spain Honda
31 Cato Nickel Cato Nickel 27:06.598 1:46.791 Germany Husqvarna
32 Edvards Bidzans Edvards Bidzans 27:08.783 1:48.976 Latvia Honda
33 Emanuele Alberio Emanuele Alberio 27:09.432 1:49.625 Italy GasGas
34 Tomas Kohut Tomas Kohut 27:12.090 1:52.283 Slovakia KTM
35 Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck 18:26.693 -5 Laps Belgium Honda
36 Arvid Lüning Arvid Lüning 15:53.320 -6 Laps Sweden Husqvarna
37 Vincenzo Matteo Giarrizzo Vincenzo Matteo Giarrizzo 13:27.583 -8 Laps Italy Yamaha
38 Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel 10:12.412 -9 Laps Norway Honda
39 Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli 4:25.825 -12 Laps Italy Ducati
40 Isak Gifting Isak Gifting 1:47.893 -13 Laps Sweden Yamaha
DNS Federico Tuani Federico Tuani Italy Honda
DNS Yuri Quarti Yuri Quarti Italy Honda
