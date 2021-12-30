HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, Justin Brayton, and Phil Nicoletti

FILM: Travis Marx

EDIT: Kellen Brauer

For Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson, and Dean Wilson, they each have reasons to believe they can win races and battle up front for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Whether it's changing programs like Stewart to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Jason Anderson to Monster Energy Kawasaki, or staying in a familiar environment and building off of last season, each rider is aiming to make marked improvements in 2022. Can Barcia win the opener again? Can Musquin find the top step in what might be his final year? Can Stewart break through under the tutelage of Aldon Baker? So many questions and we have some answers.

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas discuss, along with special guests Phil Nicoletti, Justin Brayton, and Kris Keefer. Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, DID, and Maxima.

EPISODE 1