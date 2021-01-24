Watch: Dean Wilson Apologizes, Ken Roczen Responds

Following a dramatic finish to Saturday night's Houston 3 Supercross, Dean Wilson has issued an apology to Ken Roczen and his fans after blocking the German who was leading the race with two laps to go. Wilson appeared to ignore several blue flags ultimately pushing Roczen back into Cooper Webb's clutches who pounced on the opportunity.

Roczen has since responded to Wilson's apology earlier today as both parties look to put this moment behind them.

Hear about that and more in this edition of Racer X Rapid News.

