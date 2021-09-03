Eli Tomac to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing: The silly season pyramid is built like this: One massive piece, and the accompanying salary that goes with it, moves first. Then the rest falls into place. This big move usually happens right around the end of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. This year, the mover was Eli Tomac.

The Tomac-to-Yamaha deal, which broke via our Steve Matthes, was shocking at the time but makes some sense when viewed a few months later. (Tomac can’t officially talk about it until October 1, when his Kawasaki contract expires. Kawasaki did confirm in a press release that Eli will not rejoin the team for 2022). The fortunes of the Yamaha YZ450F haven’t been great lately, but Dylan Ferrandis’ great summer puts a different light on everything. Clearly this Star Racing team is dead serious about 450 success. Also, while Tomac has been good this year on his customary Kawasaki, he hasn’t been as good as previous years. Good time to try for a change of scenery. Also, Tomac’s old suspension guru, Ricky Gilmore of KYB, now handles suspension at Star. This is likely a big part of the deal.

We know at one point, Tomac and Kawasaki were expected to keep their relationship going. What happened after that is not known. Either way, Tomac to Yamaha led to several other big swings.