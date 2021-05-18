Scott Sheak (1974-2021)

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Scott Sheak, the former professional motocross racer from Germantown, New York. Sheak suffered multiple spinal and internal injuries a little more than two weeks ago in a heavy crash while training at Walden Motocross in New York. Sheak was first taken to MidHudson Medical Center, then moved to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where doctors and nurses worked to stabilize him. Unfortunately, the massive injuries and subsequent pneumonia and staph infections proved to be too much, and he passed away earlier this afternoon. He was 47 years old.

Born in 1974, Scott Sheak grew up racing motocross, and he became one of the most promising young riders in the sport by the early 1990s. That’s when he graduated from the amateur ranks with Kawasaki Team Green, winning multiple championship titles at major events all over the country. Sheak then began a long and steady climb up the professional ladder that saw him go from privateer status to teams like Boyesen Yamaha and a full-factory ride with Team Honda in 1997. That was the year Sheak achieved a childhood dream when he won an AMA 125 Pro Motocross National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. He would finish the ’97 season ranked third in the final 125cc AMA National Championship standings, behind only Ricky Carmichael and Kevin Windham.

In the years to follow, Sheak would spend time riding for various teams, including FMF Honda and Pro Circuit Kawasaki. He also found himself on the FIM 125cc World Championship tour, traveling all over Europe to compete. Wherever Sheak went, his humble and gracious nature—not to mention ever-present smile—made him as popular with fans as he was with his teammates. Unfortunately, an assortment of injuries hampered his results, and by the mid-2000s Sheak was done with professional racing. He turned his attention to working with younger riders, and he thoroughly enjoyed helping them achieve their own goals in motorcycle racing by being a tireless and dedicated teacher.