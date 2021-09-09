Round 12 of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450 CLASS
Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT
Comment: Anderson will miss the finale due to a broken hand sustained after the season opener.
Justin Barcia – HEAD, ELBOW, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Barcia will miss the finale due to bumping his head and hurting some ribs while practicing several weeks ago.
Adam Cianciarulo – ULNAR NERVE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo is out due to an issue he had with his ulnar nerve. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne re-aggravated an existing back injury at Thunder Valley. He’s out for Hangtown.
Henry Miller – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Miller is out for the season after having surgery on his knee.
Marvin Musquin – COVID-19 | OUT
Comment: Musquin missed the Ironman and Fox Raceway 2 Nationals after testing positive for COVID-19. The hope was that he’d be back for Hangtown, but it didn’t work out. He’s out for the weekend.
Phil Nicoletti – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Nicoletti is out for Saturday due to tearing his ACL, medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus.
Aaron Plessinger – LUNG, LIVER | OUT
Comment: Plessinger tried to race a couple rounds after crashing hard at Unadilla but it didn’t go well. He’ll sit out Hangtown.
Alex Ray – WRISTS | OUT
Comment: Ray is out for the season after having surgery on both wrists.
Dominique Thury – BICEP | OUT
Comment: Thury tore his bicep at Unadilla and is out for the summer.
Chase Sexton – SPLEEN | OUT
Comment: Sexton pulled out just before Fox Raceway with an enlarged spleen. He’ll miss Hangtown as well.
Dean Wilson – EPSTEIN–BARR | OUT
Comment: Wilson has been dealing with Epstein-Barr and is out for Hangtown. He’s been keeping himself busy by posting comical videos on Instagram.
250 CLASS
Ramyller Alves – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Alves is out with a torn labrum suffered at Unadilla.
Pierce Brown – COLLARBONE, HEAD | OUT
Comment: Brown fractured his collarbone and suffered a concussion sustained at Unadilla. He’s out for the weekend.
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown is out following a concussion sustained during supercross.
Seth Hammaker – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Hammaker is out for the finale due to taking a few hits to the head at Budds Creek.
Garrett Marchbanks – ADDISON’S DISEASE | OUT
Comment: Marchbanks has been dealing with Addison’s disease and exited the series a few races early in order to heal up properly for 2022.
Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Martin is out for Hangtown after reinjuring his wrist at Unadilla.
Jeremy Martin – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Martin is out due to a broken wrist sustained at the Ironman National.
Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT
Comment: McAdoo injured his knee at the season opener and hasn’t raced since.
Max Miller – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Max Miller tore his ACL and meniscus at RedBud. He’s out of action for the finale.
Colt Nichols – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Last week it was announced that Nichols will remain sidelined for the remainder of 2021 due to a shoulder injury sustained at Washougal.
Stilez Robertson – UNKNOWN | OUT
Comment: Robertson hasn’t raced since Spring Creek and will not be lining up for Hangtown.
Brandon Scharer – BROKEN STERNUM | OUT
Comment: Scharer suffered a broken sternum while racing the vet classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. Somehow he still managed to hit a few rounds of Lucas Oil Motocross, but he’ll sit Hangtown out.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.
Jalek Swoll – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Swoll popped his shoulder out during qualifying at the Ironman National. He’s out for Hangtown.
Nate Thrasher – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Thrasher dislocated his shoulder at Spring Creek. He’s had surgery and will miss the rest of the season.