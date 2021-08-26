Garrett Marchbanks Out for Ironman, Battling Addison's Disease

ClubMX Yamaha's Garrett Marchbanks has had a strong 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross campaign in his first full year with the team. By the halfway point of the season, Marchbanks was consistently knocking on the door for top five finishes, and looked to continue improving into the second half. Unfortunately, things took a turn moving into the second half of the season and we now know why.

Marchbanks took to social media today to announce he will miss this weekend's Ironman National and reassess the final two rounds after that as he has been battling Addison's Disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Addison's Disease is an uncommon disorder when your body doesn't produce enough of certain hormones. It can often be referred to as adrenal insufficiency as well and the imbalance appears to have taken a toll on Marchbanks' fitness over the last few weeks.

Here's what Marchbanks had to say about his situation: