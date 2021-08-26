Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 28
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Fri Sep 3
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkey
Sun Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Afyon
Wed Sep 8
Garrett Marchbanks Out for Ironman, Battling Addison's Disease

August 26, 2021 1:25pm | by:
ClubMX Yamaha's Garrett Marchbanks has had a strong 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross campaign in his first full year with the team. By the halfway point of the season, Marchbanks was consistently knocking on the door for top five finishes, and looked to continue improving into the second half. Unfortunately, things took a turn moving into the second half of the season and we now know why.

Marchbanks took to social media today to announce he will miss this weekend's Ironman National and reassess the final two rounds after that as he has been battling Addison's Disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Addison's Disease is an uncommon disorder when your body doesn't produce enough of certain hormones. It can often be referred to as adrenal insufficiency as well and the imbalance appears to have taken a toll on Marchbanks' fitness over the last few weeks.

Here's what Marchbanks had to say about his situation:

  • Garrett Marchbanks Align Media
  • Garrett Marchbanks Mitch Kendra
