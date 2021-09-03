Chase Sexton Announces Enlarged Spleen, Will Miss Fox Raceway 2 National

Sexton has one overall podium—his overall win at the Washougal National after 1-3 moto finishes—and six total moto podiums as he sits fourth in the 450 Class standings through the first ten rounds. The #23 was on everyone's radar as a rider to watch heading into this weekend as he could contend for race wins, given his riding the last two times the championship stopped in Pala, California. At the 2020 finale, Sexton finished off his debut season in the 450 Class with a 3-1 day to claim his maiden overall win in just his ninth start, and at the 2021 season opener in May (which feels so long ago) he claimed second place in the first moto as he came within a second from stealing the moto win from Dylan Ferrandis then charged from a first turn crash in moto two to finish tenth for fifth overall. Unfortunately, the #23 CRF450R will remain dormant under the Honda HRC tent this weekend—and possibly next weekend.

Several riders in the pro paddock are suffering from effects from the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of EBV infection can include an enlarged spleen on top of the usual fatigue riders talk about. Sexton did not explain how his enlarged spleen came about, so this is speculation, but the Illinois native said he will be providing “further updates soon.”