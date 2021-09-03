Chase Sexton Announces Enlarged Spleen, Will Miss Fox Raceway 2 National
Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton has announced he will miss the 11th round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on September 4 due to an enlarged spleen. The 450 Class sophomore dropped an Instagram post late Friday night announcing the issue and that “it wouldn’t be safe to race with it.”
Below is Sexton’s full post.
“Unfortunately I will not be lining up tomorrow for round 11 of @promotocross .
After tests and an ultrasound this week I have found that I have an enlarged spleen and that it wouldn’t be safe to race with it. I’m gutted not to be able to race and see all you California fans. Further updates will be coming soon thank you for the support.”
Sexton has one overall podium—his overall win at the Washougal National after 1-3 moto finishes—and six total moto podiums as he sits fourth in the 450 Class standings through the first ten rounds. The #23 was on everyone's radar as a rider to watch heading into this weekend as he could contend for race wins, given his riding the last two times the championship stopped in Pala, California. At the 2020 finale, Sexton finished off his debut season in the 450 Class with a 3-1 day to claim his maiden overall win in just his ninth start, and at the 2021 season opener in May (which feels so long ago) he claimed second place in the first moto as he came within a second from stealing the moto win from Dylan Ferrandis then charged from a first turn crash in moto two to finish tenth for fifth overall. Unfortunately, the #23 CRF450R will remain dormant under the Honda HRC tent this weekend—and possibly next weekend.
Several riders in the pro paddock are suffering from effects from the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of EBV infection can include an enlarged spleen on top of the usual fatigue riders talk about. Sexton did not explain how his enlarged spleen came about, so this is speculation, but the Illinois native said he will be providing “further updates soon.”