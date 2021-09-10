Joey Savatgy Out for Pro Motocross Finale, Kevin Moranz to Fill-In
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’s Joey Savatgy has announced he will sit out the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Savatgy finished 9-9 for ninth overall at the Fox Raceway 2 National last weekend then posted the following:
“Pala 2 not the best. Really been struggling with something lately but haven’t pin pointed what exactly. Getting blood work done this week to hopefully get things figured out. Bummer to not ride to my potential but it’s not from a lack of effort. Thanks to my fans and my @teamrmatvmc team.”
This evening, Savatgy posted an update, saying he will sit out the finale tomorrow in California.
“Well unfortunately pala was the last round of @promotocross for me. Got sick after washoughal, and haven’t felt right since. Getting blood work done to figure out what exactly is going on and answers as to why I feel like I do. I want to be 100% and give my best effort for my team and that’s not possible right now. Thank you to the team and my fans for supporting me when things aren’t great. 2022 I’ll be back 👊🏽
The team has decided to give @moranz.85 my steed for the weekend, he’s a privateer who shares some of the same sponsors and with @soules86 behind the wrenches he will be dialed 🔥🔥”
A few things to note here: first, props to the team for giving Kevin Moranz some help. Moranz had an awesome season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross before missing the first eight rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to injuries. Moranz has finished 21-17 for 19th overall (Ironman National) and 18-16 for 16th overall (Fox Raceway 2 National) in the two rounds he has raced so far. The team posted:
Excited to announce that we have given @moranz.85 a shot to prove himself aboard the #teamrmatvm 450SX-F as @versacesavatgy17 will not be suiting up tomorrow @hangtownmx 🇺🇸 Stoked to have him aboard this weekend for the last round of the season and ready to see what he can do 💪💪.
And Savatgy is still working on a ride for 2022. The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team announced in August that Shane McElrath would join the team for 2022, and rumor is that Max Anstie will be joining the team as well. Anstie hinted towards the ride last week, acknowledging he wants to live/train/ride in Florida at the 83 Compound (where current team members Savatgy and Justin Bogle train with Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and more). Anstie has connections with an English friend of his involved with the team. There is also speculation the team could keep Savatgy on as a third-rider, although nothing has yet to be announced. Either way, Savatgy will not be competing in the final round. Through the first 11 rounds, the #17 sits eighth in the standings with 240 points, with Anstie being the closed active rider to him in 11th with 180 points.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|486
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|424
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|415
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|316
|6
|
Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|258
|7
|
Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|240
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|240
|9
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|10
|
Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|232