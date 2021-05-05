“I honestly wasn’t expecting it,” said Webb. “I get it. You’ve got to try what you can, but I was a little annoyed, to be fair. I get it. It’s racing. If you go for the front wheel and make it work and break some spokes or whatever the logic was, I get it. But at the same time, it was quite a bit of a big points gap.”

Unfortunately for Roczen it was both too little and too late. During the second half of the season, fans have been begging for Roczen to rough up Webb, to get aggressive, to flip the script. He chose instead to just ride his own race and stay away, until the finale, when the points gap was too large for it to matter, and the aggression not nearly enough to create the kind of desperate chaos needed.

Instead, it just fell back into Webb’s hands. Again he was better than Roczen later in the race, but this time he even had an excuse to pass him with contact. So Webb got inside and hit him, and the air completely burst out of Roczen’s balloon. Ken dropped from podium position all the way back to tenth. It was his worst result of the season.