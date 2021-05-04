Mitch Payton (team owner of Pro Circuit)

“Well, if you’re in the 250 class and you own a team, sooner or later you’ve had him! I’ve always thought he was a strange case before I worked with him, cause I saw him be fast, but I don’t get it, why can’t he win? If you could work with him a little bit, if he could win his first race it would break him through. When we hired him the first time, [Davi] Millsaps came down and asked how he was. I said he was the fastest on the test track and Davi said he always is! I hoped he brought it to the race. He’s a great starter, that helps. His two best things are starts and he’s great in the whoops. So, to me, that’s two of the biggest things to SX. Makes it easier to look at him in a good way.

As a guy, he’s pretty chill. He’s definitely someone I would consider a good teammate; he gets along with the other guys. He’s more mature, he’s one of those guys where if you have a young guy, he’s the type of guy to say, ‘Bud, you gotta enter the whoops with some speed.’ He’s not a selfish teammate, he’s very giving and a great team member.

I feel bad for him because he didn’t get a title with us. We had a bike issue and some injuries with Adam [Cianciarulo] and Blake [Baggett] and near the end of the series they were 1-2-3 and none of them won. That’s impossible to think that’s possible. Really good guy, to be honest with you one year he started, and we went to Minneapolis and he was a bit of a fruitcake, complaining about his clutch, it was funny. The last year he was going to point out, but I said I would hire him if he didn’t want to race and not point out. It was last minute, I said I would take the heat for you, that I asked you to do it. He would have a ride. He said no, he said he wanted to ride a 450. He was good on the 450, podiumed in 450MX. And he’s the best Ecuadorian motocross racer in history!”

Olly Stone (mechanic for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki)

"So with myself starting at Pro Circuit the end of 2012, I have been around two tours of Marty’s time at PC. The first time his mechanic was Dave Feeney and the second tour it was Kyle Defo. Over the years there has been many ups and downs laughs and tears with Marty. Obviously plenty of stories too. Probably one of the funniest was back in 2019 Marty and Austin [Forkner] where teammates on the East championship. So we would all hang out in the semi together on a Friday after press day or something like that. One Friday comes to mind that Marty was hanging in the semi with a pair of sweatpants and just a hoody on. No T-shirt. Strange right? Anyway, once getting to the bottom of the story he came by the semi to get a team shirt before the signing at a dealership that evening. Why no T-shirt you think? Us either. It turned out he woke up that morning. Put on just sweatpants and a hoody. Grabbed his wallet and headed to the airport. He arrives at the semi with no bag or T-shirt. I don’t think it was until we pointed out to him his situation. He was oblivious. Pure auto pilot that morning. Pretty funny as he didn’t live it down for a while."