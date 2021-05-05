For the sixth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season, an early visit to Indiana’s Ironman Raceway would mark a unique change for the series. Dubbed the “Hoosier GNCC” this round saw the earliest in the year that a GNCC event has ever been hosted on the Ironman Raceway property. Don’t worry, the traditional Ironman GNCC is still on deck for the season finale in October, and the Hoosier round presented its own unique feel, much different than the typical Ironman event. Here are a few things we learned.

Conditions Were Essentially Perfect

Ironman Raceway has long been famous for its amazing dirt, even before its addition to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship schedule in 2014. Western Indiana is full of farmland for good reason—great dirt! This translates incredibly well for GNCC racers also.

There are really not many rocks to contend with other than a few where the course passes underneath a bridge. There are some tree roots, but much fewer than other events. There are a few muddy areas here and there but there’s plenty of ways to get through them, so they don’t cause any major bottlenecks. These are just some of the reasons everyone loves The Ironman event.

The Indiana area had been dry for some time leading up to the event, but steady rains Wednesday night into Thursday morning led to the venue quickly drying out through the day on Friday, and kept just enough moisture in the ground for that amazing dirt to produce some of the best conditions ever. For this track, that’s a high bar.