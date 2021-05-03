With a big points lead heading into the final race of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, a second supercross championship seemed like a foregone conclusion for Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb. The main event turned more dramatic than expected, though, as Ken Roczen made some mild attempts to block Webb and try to steal points, and then Webb kicked into his usual late-race charge and went for a race win he didn’t have to get. But he got it, this time chasing down Chase Sexton to get the lead and his eighth win of the season, more than enough to collect his second supercross title.

He spoke with the media after the race.

Racer X: Cooper, way to stamp it. Get the win at the final race on the night you’re going for a championship. You didn’t have to do that. What internally drove you to go out and try to get that win tonight?

Cooper Webb: I think it was just mainly mindset. All week I think it’s so easy to think about the “what ifs” and the “don’t do this or don’t do that, don’t ride or do this,” but I just treated it like a normal week. I was in a great situation with a nice points gap coming in. I think it was 19th or better if Kenny won. Unless something catastrophic happened, I felt like I had a really good position. Honestly just wanted to win the season on a high. In 2019 I won my championship and the nerves were high and all day I was just stressed out. I feel like I just learned from it and wanted to have fun throughout the day and enjoy it. It’s not every day that you get to win a 450 championship, so just enjoying the little things and not changing course throughout the day. Honestly, I was in a really good position. I thought me and Kenny were going to go at it for the majority of the main event. Long story short, I was able to get around him and put my head down and just click my laps. I think that’s what helped me. It’s easy to think about the “what ifs” and the bad, but I think when you can press forward and go out and just race to your ability and go for wins, which I wanted to do, it’s definitely a hell of a way to end it.

Now that you’ve won this title twice, have you started to think about that you’re taking the mantel as the guy in the sport and what it means to be the endorser of the sport, on and off the track with fans, with media, with kids, mainstream, all that? The spotlight is really going to be on you now with two championships. Have you thought about that, your role sort of expanding as the guy in supercross?

It’s something you think about. It’s an honor. To win two, as of right now, I think I’m the only guy to do that in the 450 supercross class that’s currently racing. So it’s huge. I’m only 25, so I feel like I have plenty of good years left. It’s a dream come true. I never expected to be in this situation, especially as an amateur or as a kid. To be at the high of the sport and the top of the leaderboard is unbelievable. It’s something that I cherish and I’ll do my best to represent our sport in the best way possible. That feeling of winning is just addicting. That’s what we strive for and that’s what I chase. Hopefully we can keep at it.