My Favorite Loretta Lynn’s Moto: Mike Alessi

In order to count down the days until the start of the 2019 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, we’re asking some of the top graduates from yesteryear to tell us about their favorite moto from the Ranch. Since the race was founded in 1982, we’ve got a bunch of fast folks to choose from.

When the photos popped up on Sunday of Mike Alessi standing atop the podium, his baby daughter Rayna Lane Alessi on his arm, at this past weekend’s Canadian Motocross Nationals at Gopher Dunes, it brought out a lot of smiles and a little nostalgia for everyone at both Racer X magazine and next door at MX Sports. Alessi is no stranger to us, and we don’t have to think back too far to recall his seemingly countless titles as a kid at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch. But it has been a minute since #800 rode with such vigor and fluidity, and it sure brought back the memories of this kid at Loretta Lynn’s, as well as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

“It was an amazing day, to be honest—everything just really came together,” said Alessi of his win in Canada. “I felt great in practice, but then didn’t really get the holeshot in the first moto but was able to get in the lead by the third lap and just charged from there. I think I won by just over ten seconds.