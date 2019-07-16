For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Coy Gibbs, owner of JGRMX and some sort of important guy on the NASCAR side as well, talking to me about how the car racing is going and the media in NASCAR. We also talk about the moto team, some riders he’s hired over the years, and he makes a lot of fun of Weigandt and I.

