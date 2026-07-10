The sixth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at The Wick 338 in Southwick, MA.
Race Day Live starts the day with qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
SouthwickSaturday, July 11
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
- 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
- 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
- 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
- 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
- 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
- 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
- 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
- 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
- 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes
- 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes
- 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A15 minutes
- 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B15 minutes
- 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
- 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
- 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
- 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
- 12:15pm – 1:00pm Opening Ceremonies
- 1:00pm – 1:10pm 250 Class Sight Lap
- 1:15pm – 1:50pm 250 Class Moto #1
- 1:50pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
- 2:00pm – 2:10pm 450 Class Sight Lap
- 2:15pm – 2:50pm 450 Class Moto #1
- 2:50pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
- 2:50pm – 3:20pm Halftime
- 3:20pm – 3:28pm 250 Class Sight Lap
- 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2
- 4:05pm – 4:15pm 250 Winners Circle
- 4:22pm – 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap
- 4:30pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2
- 5:05pm – 5:15pm 450 Winners Circle
Southwick Animated Track Map
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud National
Southwick National Race Center
Southwick National Injury Report
RedBud National Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|20
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 450-X
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
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Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts
Track Address: The Wick 338 - Legion Rd, Southwick MA 01077
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|190
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|185
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|159
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|147
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|227
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|224
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|176
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|164
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|157