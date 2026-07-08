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Updates on Plessinger, Stewart, Forkner, and More for Southwick National.

Updates on Plessinger, Stewart, Forkner, and More for Southwick National.

July 8, 2026, 12:10pm
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

The sixth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Crestview Construction Inc. Southwick National in Southwick, Massachusetts. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cooper will miss Southwick due to a concussion he sustained in a nasty crash at Hangtown.

Anton Nordstrom – Collarbone | Out

Nordstrom crashed at RedBud and initially thought he broke his collarbone. Turns out it was an AC separation and he should be back on the bike in three to four weeks.

Aaron Plessinger – Tailbone | Out

Plessinger went down at RedBud and sustained a cut on his tailbone, which required stitches. He’ll miss Southwick.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy is out with a dislocated wrist, suffered in Denver. He might be back for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Chase Sexton – Knee, Banged Up | Out

Sexton tore his ACL on media day at Thunder Valley and is out for the year.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Stewart recently got back on the bike after hurting his knee at Pala. He’ll be back, but it won’t be at Southwick.

Eli Tomac – Neck | Out

Tomac is currently out with a strained neck, which happened at Pala.

250 Class

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out

Brown is week-to-week after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham. He’ll be back this season, but it won’t be at Southwick.

Austin Forkner – Banged Up | Out

Forkner hasn’t raced since he had a big crash during qualifying at Thunder Valley. Earlier this week he announced his retirement from professional racing.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker will miss the rest of the season after a hard crash at High Point resulted in a shoulder injury.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley broke his humerus at High Point. He’s out for the immediate future.

Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out

McAdoo fractured his hand in Salt Lake City and hasn’t raced since. We do not have a return date for him.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock will miss the rest of the season due to an injured lunate bone, which he hurt while practicing for Hangtown. In the meantime he's been hanging out in the gym bench racing with Daniel Blair.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll injured his right Achilles before Hangtown and is out for the time being.

Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | TBD

Temmerman hasn’t raced since he sustained a concussion at High Point. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official confirmation on his status for Southwick.

Max Vohland – Hand | Out

Vohland is scheduled to return for Unadilla after fracturing his hand at High Point.

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