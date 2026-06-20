Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
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Morning Report
Good morning, race fans! Welcome to the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania here for the first East Coast race of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We should be set for a true, “Chamber of Commerce Day” at the one and only Country Club of Motocross. High today is about 78° and sunny. But you never know when rain will come during the summer so that could factor in at some point. You can never count out a random, 12-minute rain shower throughout the day.
On track, the racing should continue to be great. The first three rounds have been epic and we expect today to deliver as well. We already had a fantastic first moto in the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony when WMX rookie Mayla Herrick holeshot and won the race, stopping Lachlan Turner’s four-moto win streak to start the season. Their second moto will be in the middle of today’s Pro Motocross race day.
In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence is leading the championship after a four-moto win streak of his own. Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan will look to best the #1, as will Jorge Prado and the rest of this stacked field.
Speaking of stacked, check this stat out: only five riders have finished inside the top ten in all six of their motos to start the season—and Jo Shimoda is the only rider to do so in the 250 Class!
Through 6 #ProMotocross motos, all riders inside the top ten each moto:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) June 17, 2026
250 Class
Jo Shimoda
450 Class
Jett Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence
RJ Hampshire
Dylan Ferrandis#MX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX2026
The 250 Class will be led by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammates Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker. Jo Shimoda is lurking just six points behind, so it would not be shocking to see the #30 lead with the championship lead at the end of the day. The Kawasaki duo will be hard to beat though. Hammaker has been sneaky good in his two Pro Motocross starts here at High Point Raceway. Who knows, the consistently inconstant 250 Class could provide a big shake up any given second—even from moto to moto!
In both classes it will be fun to see who does better in these East Coast conditions.
As always, riders' meeting starts at 7:15 a.m. with Pastor Jake, then bikes on are track at 8 a.m. Here we go!
- Motocross, WMX
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