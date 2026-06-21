Moto 2 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The final moto of the day saw the Lawrence brothers lead the field out of the first turn, with Hunter able to get a wheel ahead of Jett for the holeshot. They battled for the lead briefly before Hunter asserted his hold of the position. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger [#7] slotted into third.

As the Lawrences pulled away from the field and opened a near double-digit margin, Prado, who started fourth, was able to make the move on his teammate Plessinger for third. Deegan then looked to challenge Plessinger for fourth and successfully made the pass.

Halfway through the moto Hunter Lawrence had built a lead over Jett of more than seven seconds. Meanwhile, the battle for third heated up between Prado and Deegan. The fight was short lived as Deegan took advantage of an inside line to take the position with ease. He faced a 13-second deficit to the lead with just over 10 minutes to go.

While Hunter Lawrence continued to manage his healthy advantage, Jett was slowly losing ground to Deegan, who was riding his fastest laps of the moto inside the final 10 minutes. The rookie got the champ within sight and began to chip away at the gap. However, Lawrence responded and stabilized the advantage at just over three seconds as time ran out on the race clock.

For Hunter Lawrence it was another impressive effort as he completed the sweep of the motos by 4.9 seconds over Jett, with Deegan just a few seconds behind in third.

Overall

Hunter Lawrence’s second 1-1 effort of the season netted him his third career win. He and Jett now hold an equal share of victories through the first four races, with each of their respective wins coming via 1-1 sweeps.

Jett Lawrence settled for a runner-up finish (2-2) and failed to win for just the fifth time in the premier class. It’s his 29th podium in 31 career starts.

Deegan rounded out the top three (4-3) with the second podium result of his anticipated rookie campaign.

With the win and six-point gain on Jett, Hunter Lawrence closed to within two points of his younger brother in the 450SMX Class standings. Deegan tightened his grip on third, 38 points out of the lead.