Results Archive
GNCC
Watkins Glen International
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jason T Tino
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mikayla Nielsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Nick Romano
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Taylah McCutcheon
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
High Point
Sat Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jun 21
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 27
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Jun 28
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

June 15, 2026, 8:35am
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 3 (of 11) - Thunder Valley National in Colorado

WMX

Thunder Valley - WMX

June 13, 2026
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
4 Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 5 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Lotte Van Drunen Lotte Van Drunen The Netherlands The Netherlands 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Piper Bell Piper Bell Sault Sainte Marie, MI United States 6 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
7 Lilly-Ann Pettus Lilly-Ann Pettus Hanceville, AL United States 8 - 8 Triumph TF 250-X
8 Emma Milesevic Emma Milesevic Australia Australia 7 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 16 - 3 Honda CRF250R
10 Ava Silvestri Ava Silvestri Redwood City, CA United States 9 - 10 Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) Align Media
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 13, 2026
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 3 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 1 - 8 Kawasaki KX250
3 Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 4 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
4 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium Belgium 14 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 9 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 7 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 2 - 12 Kawasaki KX250
8 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 13 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 5 - 14 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 6 - 15 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Jo Shimoda (Honda)
Jo Shimoda (Honda) Align Media
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 13, 2026
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium Belgium 2 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 4 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 3 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 7 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 11 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 6 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
8 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 5 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
9 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 8 - 9 Ducati Desmo 450MX
10 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 10 - 10 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media

Championship Standings

WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 50
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 42
3Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 42
4Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 35
5Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 35
6Lilly-Ann Pettus Lilly-Ann Pettus Hanceville, AL United States 32
7Emma Milesevic Emma Milesevic Australia Australia 30
8Piper Bell Piper Bell Sault Sainte Marie, MI United States 27
9Destiny Slingerland Destiny Slingerland Cowley, AB Canada 22
10Haileigh Williams Haileigh Williams Oakley, CA United States 22
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 117
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 117
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 111
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 104
5Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 96
6Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 93
7Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 80
8Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 69
9Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 67
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 58
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 138
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 130
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 106
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 94
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 86
6Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 85
7Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 83
8Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 68
9Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 68
10Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 66
Full Standings

Triple Crown Series 

Round 2 (of 8) - Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, Manitoba

450 Class

250 Class

WMX Class

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 7 - Old Gray Sprint Enduro in Monterey, Tennessee

Overall Results

1. Grant Davis (KTM)
2. Cooper Jones (KTM)
3. Colton Shields (Hsq)
4. Gavin Simon (Hsq)
5. Will Sievenpiper (Kaw)
6. Chase Landers (KTM)
7. Cole Whitmer (GG)
8. Brody Amos (Hsq)
9. Ryan Amancio (KTM)
10. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)

Grant Davis (KTM)
Grant Davis (KTM) Jade Barnes

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 145
3Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 131
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 130
5Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 124
6Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 95
7Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 93
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 86
9Kailub Russell Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 84
10Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 74
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 175
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 175
3Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 171
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 158
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 118
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 91
7Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
8Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 203
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 199
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 189
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 122
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
6Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 108
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 75
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 62
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 8 (of 19) 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 385
2Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 343
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 340
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 326
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 314
6Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 308
7Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 280
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 223
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 216
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 161
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 404
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 342
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 310
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 294
5Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 273
6Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 261
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 247
8Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 241
9Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 219
10Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 175
Full Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

Read Now
July 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted