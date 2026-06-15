AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 3 (of 11) - Thunder Valley National in Colorado
WMX
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|5 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Lotte Van Drunen
|The Netherlands
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Piper Bell
|Sault Sainte Marie, MI
|6 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Lilly-Ann Pettus
|Hanceville, AL
|8 - 8
|Triumph TF 250-X
|8
|Emma Milesevic
|Australia
|7 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|16 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Ava Silvestri
|Redwood City, CA
|9 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 250
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|4 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Sacha Coenen
|Belgium
|14 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|9 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|7 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|2 - 12
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|13 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|5 - 14
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|6 - 15
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|Belgium
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|4 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|3 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|7 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|11 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|6 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|5 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|8 - 9
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|10
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|10 - 10
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
WMX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|50
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|42
|3
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|42
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|35
|5
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|35
|6
|Lilly-Ann Pettus
|Hanceville, AL
|32
|7
|Emma Milesevic
|Australia
|30
|8
|Piper Bell
|Sault Sainte Marie, MI
|27
|9
|Destiny Slingerland
|Cowley, AB
|22
|10
|Haileigh Williams
|Oakley, CA
|22
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|117
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|111
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|104
|5
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|96
|6
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|93
|7
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|80
|8
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|69
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|67
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|58
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|138
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|130
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|106
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|94
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|86
|6
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|85
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|83
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|68
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|68
|10
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|66
Triple Crown Series
Round 2 (of 8) - Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, Manitoba
450 Class
250 Class
WMX Class
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 7 - Old Gray Sprint Enduro in Monterey, Tennessee
Overall Results
1. Grant Davis (KTM)
2. Cooper Jones (KTM)
3. Colton Shields (Hsq)
4. Gavin Simon (Hsq)
5. Will Sievenpiper (Kaw)
6. Chase Landers (KTM)
7. Cole Whitmer (GG)
8. Brody Amos (Hsq)
9. Ryan Amancio (KTM)
10. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|145
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|131
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|130
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|124
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|95
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|93
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|86
|9
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|84
|10
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|74
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|175
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|175
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|171
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|158
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|118
|6
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|91
|7
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|8
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|203
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|199
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|189
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|122
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|6
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|108
|7
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|75
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|62
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 8 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|385
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|343
|3
|Guillem Farres
|340
|4
|Camden McLellan
|326
|5
|Liam Everts
|314
|6
|Mathis Valin
|308
|7
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|280
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|223
|9
|Valerio Lata
|216
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|161
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|404
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|342
|3
|Romain Febvre
|310
|4
|Tim Gajser
|294
|5
|Kay de Wolf
|273
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|261
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|247
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|241
|9
|Tom Vialle
|219
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|175
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class