Thunder Valley Review Pod: Jett Again, Coenen Visit, Track Penalties and Sexton Corner June 15, 2026, 9:40am Steve Matthes Jason Thomas Jason WeigandtEditorial Director Home Motocross Multimedia Video Podcasts Racer X Race Review Podcast Matthes, JT, Weege argue on Racer X Review Pod from 2026 Thunder Valley National Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship JT, Weege and Matthes get together to recap Thunder Valley. Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Race Tech, Motosport.com, On-X Maps, Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there