Jett Lawrence Takes Points Lead, Shimoda Breaks Through, Turner Perfect Again at Thunder Valley

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (June 13, 2026) – The Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, headed to the Rocky Mountains for its third stop of the summer and Round 20 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship, where the mile-high altitude of Thunder Valley Motocross Park provided one of the season’s most unique challenges. The Toyota Thunder Valley National Presented by American Petroleum Institute featured another captivating afternoon of racing, which saw Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence [#1] put forth a statement performance with a pair of wire-to-wire motos to claim back-to-back wins and seize control of the 450SMX Class points lead. In the 250SMX Class, the unpredictability continued for the third straight race as Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda [#30] became the third different winner in as many races, albeit without winning a moto. It signified Honda’s first sweep of class victories this season.

450 Class

Timed Qualifying

The most competitive qualifying session of the young season saw several riders put themselves in the mix for pole position. While Jett Lawrence topped the charts after the first session, it was his Honda HRC Progressive teammate and older brother Hunter [#96] who ultimately led the way at the end of the second session with a time of 2:01.727, which put him a half-second ahead of the 2:02.201 by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen [#104], the MXGP points leader who took advantage of an off weekend to make his Pro Motocross debut. Jett Lawrence’s 2:02.489 from the first session placed him third.

Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The opening moto of the afternoon got underway with Jett Lawrence out front with the holeshot over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb [#2] and Hunter Lawrence, the championship leader. Lawrence pushed on the opening lap to get around Webb and looked to close in on his younger brother. Meanwhile, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan [#38] was able to climb his way up to third.

The Lawrences engaged in a spirited fight for the lead, with Jett able to keep Hunter at bay. For a moment Hunter appeared to have the pass made on his brother, but Jett responded immediately to prevent Hunter from completing it. That allowed Deegan to make it a three-rider battle. Deegan then made the pass for second and pressured for the lead for the first time this season. The highly anticipated showdown between Jett Lawrence and Deegan unfolded, to the roar of the crowd. While Deegan kept Lawrence honest, the gap between them soon stabilized as the moto reached its halfway point.

Deegan overcame a couple minor miscues to close back in on the lead and brought Hunter Lawrence with him to reignite the three-rider battle. However, with a little more than 12 minutes to go Deegan slid out and dropped to third. He then went down again a short time later and dropped to fourth, which allowed Coenen to take third.