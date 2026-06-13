Pastrana, McGrath, Carmichael, Deegan, Twitch, and Sayers Jump at the White House

Travis Pastrana is used to breaking boundaries and achieving the impossible but this time he brought some of the sports biggest legends with him. Travis was joined by Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, Brian Deegan, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, and Keith Sayers to hit a freestyle motocross ramp on the south lawn of the White house.

Pastrana, whose father Robert was a marine, spoke on the magnitude of the day, “The fact that we live in a country where, I am 42 years old and I am able to make a living riding dirtbikes, driving cars, living the dream. I call it the American dream but being able to live my dreams out, I am so thankful to be an American. I am so thankful to be a part of the 250th and at the end of the day I respect the office and I am stoked to come here and ride my motorcycle. It's only 16 miles from my house, dirt bikes have taken me all around the world and to come full circle back here, it's a true honor.”

The same sentiment was shared by all of the riders, who stressed it was not about politics, but about patriotism and celebrating living in a country that allowed them all to make a living doing what they love.

Ricky Carmichael said it perfectly, “I think the biggest thing is what this thing is about and celebrating 250 years of freedom and celebrating the United States. If you’ve followed my career, I have always been a massive supporter of this country and racing for this country. I have a ton of pride in it. That was a big reason as well, a lot of pride and honor to be here. I think that’s the same sentiment everyone else has, I would assume. And then of course all of the other great legends here. It just makes it so special as well. So, it's hard to believe. I know it's going to hit harder, if I live 20 more years, hopefully I will, to see these pictures and what took place, it's something that will be very, very special down the road as well.”