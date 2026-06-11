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Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki: Drew Adams Returning to Racing, Enzo Temmerman Joins Squad for Thunder Valley National

June 11, 2026, 1:30pm
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki: Drew Adams Returning to Racing, Enzo Temmerman Joins Squad for Thunder Valley National
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team has announced two big rider updates ahead of this weekend’s Thunder Valley National. Drew Adams will be making his return to racing and Enzo Temmerman has also joined the team officially for Saturday’s third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Adams is making his return to racing—and his 2026 Pro Motocross debut—after missing the opening two rounds following an arm and thumb injury at the Cleveland SX back in mid-April. The team confirmed that Adams was testing in California this week. He will get an opportunity to test his race bike in the elevation during Friday’s open practice day.

As for Temmerman, the #92 made his 2026 debut last weekend at the Hangtown Motocross Classic last weekend after coming off a broken femur in the pre-season ahead of the SMX Next – Supercross season. He finished 10-17 for 13th overall in what was an impressive return to racing in just his fourth Pro Motocross pro start to date. After being on his own Team Green Kawasaki KX250 for Hangtown, Temmerman will officially be on a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 for this weekend.

Adams and Temmerman will join 250 Class Championship leader Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, and Nick Romano, as Cameron McAdoo is still sidelined with a hand injury he suffered at the Salt Lake City SX finale.

Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule
Enzo Temmerman
Enzo Temmerman

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